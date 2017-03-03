20 tips and tricks to make your Netflix streaming experience even better

It doesn’t take an engineering degree to use Netflix for its intended purpose. You navigate to the user-friendly website, choose what you want to watch, and in no time flat, you’ve got season 3 of Friends streaming on your computer or TV. Easy said, and even easier done.

Netflix has reaped massive rewards from this tried-and-true formula, and the need to improve it is scarce. The old adage says “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but we believe even Netflix’s excellence can use some enhancing, and we’ve got 20 ways to prove it. From taking advantage of in-depth algorithms to improving the browsing experience, these tips will help you get the most out of your Netflix subscription.

Rate everything you watch Every time you finish a television or movie stream, Netflix asks you to give the content a 1-5 star rating. While most people tend to blow past any sort of survey, it greatly benefits you to take the time to rate your Netflix activity. The streaming service’s in-depth algorithm takes note of your ratings and tailors its suggested titles based upon those ratings. By using the rating system, you can save yourself from spending 30 minutes browsing titles in the back corners of Netflix’s catalog. This spot-on algorithm can cut out search time by suggesting selections related to what you’ve rated highly. Conversely, the system also takes note of shows and movies you’ve rated low, and will avoid making similar suggestions in the future. Consistently rating what you watch helps fine-tune Netflix in the best way possible. Set up multiple profiles If more than just one person uses your Netflix account, setting up other profiles helps keep everyone’s preferences separate. Netflix allows for up to five different profiles, and keeps everyone’s taste preferences and ratings specific to their profile. This is a particularly handy feature for those who have kids. The last thing you need is a row full of Dora the Explorer-related suggestions when what you really want is good sci-fi. Add Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB rankings If you’re a fan of combing through reviews before deciding on a movie, then adding both the Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB ratings to your Netflix profile is crucial. Google Chrome users can download the Netflix Enhancer extension to have both ratings show up when browsing through Netflix selections. The extension also adds the ability to view trailers of any movie selections, but these features are only accessible via the PC/Mac browser version of Netflix and not on the mobile, over-the-top (Roku/Apple TV) mobile app, or game system versions. Stay on top of what’s new Each month, we publish an updated list of what’s new on Netflix and what’s going away, so you can easily keep your finger on the pulse of the latest TV shows and films, as well as old favorites you want to catch before they leave the streaming universe. Sort your queue The algorithm-created recommendations provided by Netflix in the My List section of your library can be helpful, but those who wish to take a more hand-curated approach can easily do so. Simply go to the My Account tab in the upper-right hand-corner, then scroll down to My Profile, and select the Order In My List link. From there, you can choose whether My List is curated by the computer, or hand sorted by you.