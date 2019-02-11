Want to make Netflix browsing even easier? Try this useful trick

With an ever-growing library of content, there’s plenty to watch on Netflix — as long as you can find something that interests you. The streaming service conveniently allows users to search by general categories, but if you want to get even more specific, there’s a trick to help you out.
As it turns out, the streamer has assigned codes to each genre and subgenre, and you can access the full list of movies or programs for each manually, according to What’s On Netflix. In order to do so, you must type the following URL into your Internet browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER. After that, just swap out the “INSERTNUMBER” component with the code that corresponds to the genre you hope to browse, and you’ll get to see all of the options available.
The categories range from fairly general (i.e., anime, drama, and TV series) to extremely specific (i.e., movies for ages 5 to 7, teen comedies, and werewolf horror movies). With how quickly and easily they can be popped into a browser, they serve as a useful tool — in addition to Netflix’s home page and existing browsing options — for finding exactly what you want to stream.
Instead of manually inputting links, Google Chrome users can install the helpful FindFlix extension to easily search lesser-known genres. Those who don’t use Chrome can click through to browse a few our of favorite “secret” Netflix codes below. Happy browsing!
Action and adventure
- 8985: Martial Arts Movies
- 2125: Military Action & Adventure
- 10118: Comic Book and Superhero Movies
- 43040: Action Comedies
Anime
Children and family
- 10659: Education for Kids
- 67673: Disney
- 10056: Movies Based on Children’s Books
- 51056: Family Features
Classic movies
Comedy
Horror movies
Documentaries
- 9875: Crime Documentaries
- 180: Sports Documentaries
- 1159: Travel & Adventure Documentaries
- 5349: Historical Documentaries
Dramas
Foreign movies
- 29764: Art House Movies
- 11828: Foreign Action & Adventure
- 32473: Classic Foreign Movies
- 2150: Foreign Dramas
Musicals
Romance
- 31273: Classic Romantic Movies
- 35800: Steamy Romantic Movies
- 5475: Romantic Comedies
- 36103: Quirky Romance
Sci-fi and fantasy
- 1568: Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 3327: Alien Sci-Fi
- 4734: Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 47147: Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Sports
- 5286: Sports Comedies
- 12443: Boxing Movies
- 6695: Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling
- 7243: Sports Dramas