Want to make Netflix browsing even easier? Try this useful trick

With an ever-growing library of content, there’s plenty to watch on Netflix — as long as you can find something that interests you. The streaming service conveniently allows users to search by general categories, but if you want to get even more specific, there’s a trick to help you out.

As it turns out, the streamer has assigned codes to each genre and subgenre, and you can access the full list of movies or programs for each manually, according to What’s On Netflix. In order to do so, you must type the following URL into your Internet browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER. After that, just swap out the “INSERTNUMBER” component with the code that corresponds to the genre you hope to browse, and you’ll get to see all of the options available.

The categories range from fairly general (i.e., anime, drama, and TV series) to extremely specific (i.e., movies for ages 5 to 7, teen comedies, and werewolf horror movies). With how quickly and easily they can be popped into a browser, they serve as a useful tool — in addition to Netflix’s home page and existing browsing options — for finding exactly what you want to stream.

Instead of manually inputting links, Google Chrome users can install the helpful FindFlix extension to easily search lesser-known genres. Those who don’t use Chrome can click through to browse a few our of favorite “secret” Netflix codes below. Happy browsing!

Action and adventure

Anime

Children and family

Classic movies

Comedy

Horror movies

Documentaries

Dramas

Foreign movies

Musicals

Romance

Sci-fi and fantasy

Sports

Thriller

TV shows

