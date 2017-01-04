Chipolo Bluetooth trackers are the solution to your absent-mindedness

The Chipolo Clip promises to be the world’s thinnest battery-powered tracking device, and is 28 percent slimmer than the Tile Slim. With a 90-decibel volume, you can stick this clip on an ID, a passport, or just about anything else that needs safekeeping. You can even remove the detachable clip to slide it into a wallet or iPhone case. The nonreplaceable battery of the Clip will give you a year of use, and once it’s done for, you can buy another Chipolo Clip for 50 percent off.

Approximately the size of a paper clip, the Chipolo Sticker claims to be the world’s smallest wireless tracking device, which means it can track some of your smallest items. 63 percent smaller than its predecessor, what it lacks in size it makes up for in volume. When you set off the Sticker, you’ll activate its 85-decibel melody, so you can figure out just where in the couch you dropped your remote. You can charge the Sticker wirelessly so that you don’t have to disconnect the tracker in order to juice it up (reducing the chance that you may lose an item during the charging process).

Chipolo Plus

And of course, there’s the Chipolo Plus, heralded as the world’s loudest Bluetooth tracker.

All three products pair with the Chipolo app, available on iOS and Android. Simply use the app to trip the melody when you’ve misplaced an item, as long as you’re within 200 feet. If you’re out of range, the app will show you the item’s last known location. If you still can’t find it, mark your item as lost, and if someone in Chipolo’s Lost & Found Network comes within range of it, you’ll be notified of its location.

And speaking of the Lost & Found Network, Chipolo has introduced the Chipolo Platform, inviting any company to join its tracking community. “By opening our Lost & Found Network for any company to use, customers can take advantage of Chipolo’s community search feature and join the more than 1 million Chipolo users to be a part of the world’s largest lost and found community,” said Tadej Jevsevar, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. “We challenge the ordinary by solving simple problems. Our secure, scalable solution enables every item to have the power of smart location, which brings peace of mind to our users in their everyday lives.”