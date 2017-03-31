Alexa-enabled Clarity Speaker is like Amazon Echo with a touchscreen

Why it matters to you Both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa have their benefits, but a third-party alternative offers the best of both worlds.

In just a few years, smart speakers have quickly grown into a competitive market. No matter the preference, it is hard to deny that Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are two of the leading competitors. But rather than choosing sides, one third-party smart speaker is making its presence known by embracing both assistants.

By combining both Alexa and Google Assistant, the Clarity Speaker gains the best attributes of each. Not only is it the first standalone device to offer access to both voice services, it is also the first and only Alexa-enabled device to feature a multitouch screen.

As a smart speaker, Clarity promises to deliver great sound performance. It takes advantage of two 5-watt speakers with spacious sound chambers as it plays music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. Content plays directly from Clarity through internet radio stations and streaming services, or by connecting a personal device.

With voice commands, users can control any enabled device within their home including Nest, TP-Link, Hue Lighting, and more. If Alexa or Google can connect to it, so can Clarity. Alternatively, these devices can be controlled using the built-in 7-inch touchscreen.

For clarity, the screen boasts a resolution of 1280 x 800. A built-in camera allows it to act as an android tablet with apps and services like Netflix and Skype. Users can access and enjoy any of their favorite apps straight from the Google Play store. Clarity runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow powered by a quad-core CPU. All this weighs in at two pounds with a battery life of 6 hours of audio and 2.5 hours of video.

Due to its early success, Clarity has extended its IndieGoGo campaign. Through April 30, the Clarity Speaker is available for a discounted price of $149. After the device ships in June, it will retail for $199.