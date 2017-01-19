When is your phone getting Android 7.0 Nougat? We asked every major manufacturer

The latest version of Android — 7.1.1 Nougat — has been out for some time, but manufacturers and carriers are still lagging behind in pushing updates to devices.

The Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Pixel, and Pixel XL, Nexus Player, Pixel C devices, as well as the General Mobile 4G, an Android One smartphone, should have the latest update. Most manufacturers and carriers are still only rolling out Android 7.0, so don’t expect to see 7.1.1 any time soon.

More: Hands on with Nougat: Android 7.0 is Google’s sweetest update yet

Android is notorious for its fragmentation — even if Google pushes an update, manufacturers and carriers test and roll it out separately, and the process usually takes months. It’s why several handsets like BlackBerry’s Priv and the OnePlus 2 received the Android Marshmallow update more than 6 months after Marshmallow launched.

So we put the question directly to the phone makers: “What’s your schedule for updates?” A lot of smartphone manufacturers declined to explicitly name a date or time range for Nougat updates, and only a few mentioned specific devices that will certainly be getting it. If a device has received Android 7.0 Nougat, unless it’s unlocked it’s unlikely your carrier has pushed the update through yet — expect to wait some more time before that happens.

Here’s what we learned: which devices are expected to get Android 7.0 Nougat and when we expect to see the update arrive. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Samsung devices

Nearly 5 months after Nougat was released, Samsung is finally rolling out the Nougat 7.0 update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

The company is notorious for its slow updates, and nothing seems to have changed — the Galaxy S6 lineup was updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow more than 5 months after Google published it.

Samsung devices with Nougat:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Will get the update:

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung says Nougat will arrive to the rest of the devices listed above “within the first half of this year.” Unfortunately, there’s no mention of an update for devices that should clearly still get it, such as the Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S6 Active, the J3, A5, A9 and A9 Pro, and more.

U.S. carriers may push the Nougat update to devices in February.