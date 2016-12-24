Master your ZTE Axon 7 with these handy tips and tricks

If you’re the lucky owner of a new ZTE Axon 7, pat yourself on the back: you’re in possession of one of the best smartphones on the market. ZTE’s venerable flagship may have made its debut nearly six months ago, but it still packs a punch, and it’s not hard to see why. It delivers true Hi-Fi sound at a decibel level far above what Apple’s iPhone 7 and Google’s Pixel are capable of. It boasts a well-calibrated 20-megapixel camera, a sharp 4K display, a super-fast processor, and a beefy battery. Best of all, it retails for just $400 — Benjamins upon Benjamins less than the top-of-the-line competition.

But the Axon 7’s very best features aren’t necessarily obvious. Some are squirreled away within the phone’s admittedly Byzantine settings menu. Others are hidden in plain sight, but only if you know where to look. And that’s what we’re here for. We’ve put together a useful guide to the very best features the Axon 7 has to offer, obvious or not.

Change the default theme The Axon 7’s software is relatively close to stock Android, the mobile operating system humming along beneath its aluminum hood. But if the Axon 7’s home screen icons, shortcuts, menus, and backgrounds start to grow a little too long in the tooth, customizing them is a cinch. The handset’s built-in theme chooser lets you switch between the themes with the tap of a button. It’s a simple procedure. Press and hold near any unoccupied home screen space and tap the Themes tab, and from there, you can switch between “Stock Android,” ZTE’s “Classic Mifavor,” or any other themes you’ve installed from the Google Play store.

Customize the home screen The Axon 7’s home screen isn’t all that radically different from Android’s default launcher. In fact, short of a few unique transition animations, an ever-so-slightly tweaked app drawer, and beefed-up search bar, it’s almost identical. That’s good news for customization. You can reorder home screen shortcuts by pressing and holding on the icon you want to move, then dragging it to the space you’d like to place it. Pressing and holding on an unoccupied home screen space, meanwhile, summons the Axon 7’s collection of wallpapers, widgets, and backgrounds.

Give voice commands The Axon 7 doesn’t pack much in the way of preinstalled apps, and that’s a good thing — the last thing you want are apps you never use eating up precious storage space. But the tools ZTE has seen fit to include are genuinely useful, and among the cream of the crop is My Voice, a tool that ties custom commands to just about everything. Using no more than a few verbal commands, you can unlock the Axon 7, take photos, add contacts, switch on airplane mode, disable the GPS, and adjust the brightness. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Voice unlock switches on your phone with a spoken passphrase.

switches on your phone with a spoken passphrase. Music play controls audio playback. You can make a selection by saying the name of an artist, album, or song. You can also control playback with commands to stop the playing track, advance to the next track, increase or decrease the volume level, or shuffle tracks.

controls audio playback. You can make a selection by saying the name of an artist, album, or song. You can also control playback with commands to stop the playing track, advance to the next track, increase or decrease the volume level, or shuffle tracks. Photo capture controls the camera. Saying “capture” triggers a snap, while yelling “selfie” flips on the front sensor. “Flash” toggles the flash, and “exit” closes the camera app.

controls the camera. Saying “capture” triggers a snap, while yelling “selfie” flips on the front sensor. “Flash” toggles the flash, and “exit” closes the camera app. Contacts dials numbers with a spoken phrase. If you have a contact named Jim with an associated phone for instance, saying “call Jim” will dial accordingly.

dials numbers with a spoken phrase. If you have a contact named Jim with an associated phone for instance, saying “call Jim” will dial accordingly. Application and system control can silence and set alarms, launch apps, and toggle options like Wi-Fi, mute, brightness, data, GPS, airplane mode, and vibration.

can silence and set alarms, launch apps, and toggle options like Wi-Fi, mute, brightness, data, GPS, airplane mode, and vibration. My voice can read caller ID and text messages aloud. You can see the full list of supported commands by navigating to Settings > My Voice.

Use gesture controls If you’d rather have your fingers do the talking, the Axon 7 sports a suite of gesture commands tied to specific software functions. A double-tap wakes the screen.

wakes the screen. A three-finger pinch takes a screenshot and snoozes ongoing alarms.

takes a screenshot and snoozes ongoing alarms. Holding the phone up to your ear calls the contact listed on any text message details page, contact details page, or call history details page; answers an incoming call; or, when you’re in a call, turns off speakerphone.

up to your ear calls the contact listed on any text message details page, contact details page, or call history details page; answers an incoming call; or, when you’re in a call, turns off speakerphone. Flipping the phone silences the ringer for an incoming call.

the phone silences the ringer for an incoming call. A three-finger pinch takes a screenshot. You can enable and disable the Axon 7’s gestures by going to Settings > Gestures & Motions.