25 awesome Android games you need to try

We started this roundup back in 2011, and though we believe Apple’s iPhone still has a better game selection, Android has grown considerably in the time since. In the pages ahead, we’ve compiled some of our favorite games that are currently on the market, as of early 2017. Some are free and others cost a few bucks, but all of them provide an entertaining experience on the go.

More: 100 awesome Android apps that will turn your phone into a jack of all trades

Given that there are hundreds of thousands of Android games spanning a bevy of different genres — role-playing, platforming, sports, etc. — we’ve broken them down into distinct sections for your perusal. Now, if only everything in life was as simple as choosing a game for your evening commute…

Action and Adventure Games