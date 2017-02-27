25 awesome Android games you need to try

We started this roundup back in 2011, and though we believe Apple’s iPhone still has a better game selection, Android has grown considerably in the time since. In the pages ahead, we’ve compiled some of our favorite games that are currently on the market, as of early 2017. Some are free and others cost a few bucks, but all of them provide an entertaining experience on the go.
Given that there are hundreds of thousands of Android games spanning a bevy of different genres — role-playing, platforming, sports, etc. — we’ve broken them down into distinct sections for your perusal. Now, if only everything in life was as simple as choosing a game for your evening commute…
Action and Adventure Games
Crashlands ($5)
In Crashlands, you play the role of a galactic truck driver marooned on a strange planet far from home. You must attempt to locate your packages, all the while learning new strategies and making connections to thwart an alien plot to to take over this new world.
Download now from:
Shadow Fight 2 (Free)
Everyone harbors a secret desire to be a ninja, so step out of the shadows and beat your opponents to a pulp in this stylish, beautifully animated, fighting game. Grinding RPG elements detract slightly, but it’s a fun time.
Download now from: