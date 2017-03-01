Best iPhone 7 battery cases to keep your phone above 20 percent

Depending on how much you use your iPhone 7, a full battery charge is either enough to get you through the day, or not nearly enough to keep up with you. Sometimes, you simply need some music, but when you’ve got Bluetooth, music streaming, GPS, and cellular data running, your battery isn’t likely to last too long. That’s where battery cases come in.

There’s a lack of battery cases out there for the iPhone 7 that will take advantage of its capabilities, and there are even fewer that won’t interfere with the lightning port, which is now the headphone port, but there are enough available to give you exactly what you need from a battery case.

Apple Smart Battery Case ($85+) Capacity – 2,365mAh

Output – N/A

Size – 5.45 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches

Weight – N/A Apple’s own Smart Battery Case is the go-to accessory if you want seamless integration with your iPhone 7. If you have any experience with the iPhone 6S’ Smart Battery Case, you’re in for much of the same with the one made for the iPhone 7, save for a different cutout around the camera and none for the headphone jack (because the iPhone 7 doesn’t have one). The case will increase your phone call, internet, and video time by 26, 22, and 24 hours, respectively, meaning even heavy smartphone users should be able to use their devices without worrying about a full recharge. You can use the case with Lightning supported accessories without removing the case, including the Lighting to USB cable and the charging dock. As far as protection goes, this case is pretty basic. The interior is lined with a microfiber material, while the outside is made using soft silicone. Buy one now from: Apple Amazon

Mophie Juice Pack Air ($100) Capacity – 2,525mAh

Output – N/A

Size – 5.90 x 2.80 x 0.65 inches

Weight – 99.5g (3.51 oz) Mophie’s Juice Pack Air battery case is very similar to the battery cases the company has made for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. The case will last for 500 recharges, and during use, can provide an estimated 27 hours of battery life to your iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Just press and hold the button on the back for two seconds to begin charging your phone. The Juice Pack Air has LEDs on the back to show how much power is left, can be charged without removing the iPhone, and doesn’t block the speaker, microphone, camera, or any other important components of the phone. In fact, the case is designed to enhance the speaker’s audio quality, as it redirects sound from the bottom of the phone to the front. It’s also compatible with Mophie’s Charge Force wireless mount, so you easily charge it while driving. Buy one now from: Mophie

Foxin Battery Case ($20) Capacity – 6,800mAh

Output – 1.0A

Size – 7.2 x 4 x 1.1 inches

Weight – 181g (6.4 oz) If you power through your iPhone 7’s battery multiple times a day, Foxin’s battery case will be able to support you, as it’s capable of fully charging your phone two times a day thanks to its own 6,800mAh battery. To complement that, you can charge your phone while it’s in the battery case, and once that battery is full, the charge will continue on to the battery case itself. There’s also a USB port on the side, allowing you to charge another device. There is a flaw with this particular case, however, and it lies with the iPhone 7’s own Lightning port. Even though the port can be used to attach the phone to the case and to charge it, you’re unable to use the Apple earpods that come packed in with every iPhone. If that’s not a huge deal breaker, you can buy this case with confidence. Smartphone protection is standard with this case, so expect some defense against falls and shocks, but avoid bigger drops if you can. Buy one now from: Amazon

Maxdara Charging Case ($22+) Capacity: 5,200mAh

Output: 1.5A

Size – 5.6 x 2.7 x 0.6 inches

Weight – 82.2g (2.9 oz) Maxdara’s battery case will keep your phone charged and ready for however long you intend to use your iPhone 7, and it’ll let you know just how much power your case has left, thanks to the battery indicator located on the back — White: 100 percent, Green: 75 percent, Blue: 50 percent, Red: 25 percent. When the time comes to charge your phone using the case, you use the On/Off switch (also located on the back) to start and stop the process. The case has the necessary (and precise) cutouts for the microphone, buttons, and camera. It’ll also protect your phone from scratches and shocks. It’s made with a dull polished material that results in a comfortable case you can hold for all the hours you’ll be using your phone. Buy one now from: Amazon

Trianium Atomic Pro Battery Case ($40+) Capacity – 3,200mAh

Output – N/A

Size – 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.4 inches

Weight – 158.7g (5.6 oz) While Trianium’s battery case has one of the lower capacities on this list, it’ll still get the job done when it comes to keeping your phone alive. It’ll provide another full battery charge, or, as Trianium breaks it down: 14+ hours of talk time or 10 additional hours to browse the internet. The LED indicator on the back will keep you up to date on how much power remains. Unfortunately, like other battery cases for the iPhone 7 so far, it doesn’t support Apple’s lightning headphones, or other headphones that use the lightning port. If you’re concerned about overall protection, the case ensures your phone’s safety by utilizing a hard back plate and a protective dual-layer bumper, resulting in protection against drops, shocks, and scratches. While it adds a bit of bulk, it does offer good protection. Buy one now from: Amazon