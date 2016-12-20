25 best iPhone 7 Plus cases to protect your Apple phone

No one likes a bruised apple, and if you drop your new iPhone 7 Plus it could end up scraped, scarred, or worse. The smart play is to invest in some protection. There are lots of different cases out there; some safeguard against drops, some are all about the style, and some add extra functionality. We’ve been checking out your options and these are some of the best iPhone 7 Plus cases you can buy right now.

Native Union Clic Marble ($80) It’s simple. Do you want a stunning case that effectively mirrors the investment you made in the device itself? The Native Union Clic Marble is it. The case has a shatter-resistant sliver of real marble — each piece is unique, too — reinforced with fiberglass, and a contrasting metal panel fitted into a rubber body for complete protection. Available in white with gold or black with brushed aluminum, it’s an absolutely stunning case that attracts as many admiring glances as the phone itself. The fit and finish is excellent. Buy one now from: Amazon Native Union

Proporta Slim Stand Case ($43) A folio case for your iPhone 7 Plus with a lot more built-in protection than usual, thanks to the cover having an aluminum plate inside. It’s a great feature. Not only does it really protect the screen, but it provides a strong base when the case folds into a stand and can be used with Proporta’s magnetic car mount. The case is quite heavy, though, however, the interior plastic phone holder is minimalistic, giving the case a slim profile. Buy one now from: Amazon Proporta

Native Union Clic Crystal ($35) Made with Native Union’s characteristic care and attention, the Clic Crystal follows the trend for transparent sections to show off your phone’s color. The rest of the case is made from protective rubber, ready to absorb shocks. If you’re looking for a grippy case with a gorgeous style, that’ll still shows off your new phone, with one of the best fits we’ve tried, this is it. Buy one now from: Amazon Native Union

RhinoShield PlayProof ($25) A break from the many folio cases out there. The RhinoShield PlayProof wraps the iPhone 7 Plus very effectively, including a substantial lip around the screen, plus the smooth polymer body will absorb shocks if you drop the phone. The fit is excellent, and the subtle RhinoShield branding on the side looks great, ensuring the rest of the case looks very simple. One of the most pleasing to hold cases we’ve tried too, thanks to the sleek finish. Buy one now from: Amazon RhinoShield