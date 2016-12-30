The 15 best Moto Z and Moto Z Force cases to protect your smartphone

The Moto Z and the Moto Z Force are two of the most powerful smartphones Lenovo has ever released. Each comes with a gorgeous HD display and powerful cameras, not to mention a hefty price tag. Naturally, you’ll want to outfit your smartphone with as much protection as possible, thus allowing you to avoid spending time and money on a replacement or repair should things go awry and your phone gets damaged. Even worse would be having to live with said damage, which could greatly impact your phone’s performance and functionality.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options that can provide your smartphone with as much defense as possible. We’ve found 15 Moto Z cases we can’t recommend enough, each of which is also available for the Moto Z Force. Be it a slim case, a wallet-style case, a rugged case, or one that adds more battery life to your device, there’s something in our lineup for everyone.

OtterBox Defender Series Case ($32+) When it comes to cases that provide style and, more importantly, protection, you can’t go wrong with OtterBox. The Defender Series Case doesn’t disappoint, as it will defend your Moto Z Force from drops, scratches, and dust. It has an outer layer to take on drops, as well as a two-piece internal shell that provides additional padding, and tabs that cover the ports and speakers. If that wasn’t enough, the case also comes with a built-in screen protector to guard the device’s ShatterShield display, and even a clip-on belt holster to keep your phone close by and easy to grab. Lastly, if you’re worried about anything going wrong with your case, don’t; take comfort in knowing that it’s backed by Otterbox’s 1-year warranty. Buy one now from: Otterbox Verizon Amazon

Case-Mate Tough Stand ($35) If you want something a little thinner than an OtterBox, but still desire almost the same level of protection, look no further than Case-Mate’s Tough Case. It’s a lightweight case that has a smoother finish to make it a joy to hold. It features a slim, dual-layer design, but it’s all one piece that’ll give your Moto Z protection from any and all drops that don’t involve the screen. And if you like watching videos on your device, there’s a kickstand built into the back, and metallic chrome buttons to ensure you don’t lose sight of them in this all black case. Buy one now from: Case-Mate Verizon

Verizon Shell Holster Combo ($30) Fans of cases that use holsters for portability should be pleased with the Shell Holster case from Verizon. It won’t be as protective as other cases on this list, but it’ll get the job done well enough when it comes to minor drops and scrapes. The case is made of rubber and plastic, and features a crisscross pattern on the back to add extra grip, thereby decreasing the frequency with which you’ll drop your Moto Z Force. The belt-clip can be rotated 180 degrees to suit your positioning preference, and when the time comes to take your phone out of the holster and sit it on a table, you can use the kickstand to keep it from falling over. Buy one now from: Verizon

LK Leather Wallet Case ($10) Wallet cases will always be there for smartphones as long as the world needs wallets, and LK’s leather wallet case for the Moto Z Force has every essential feature you’d expect from one of these. It completely covers the device when it’s placed inside the case and closed, with the magnetic strap ensuring the case stays closed while you’re on the move. As with other wallet style cases, it also has slots for credit cards, IDs, and a pouch for physical money, all of which is made using PU leather, meaning it looks and feels as great, as you’d expect. Best of all, there are precise cutouts, so you’ll never need to remove the case to interact with the various ports, speakers, and camera. Buy one now from: Amazon