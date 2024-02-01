If you’ve just bought one of the best iPhones, you need to be able to keep it safe. In the past, iPhone cases could be pretty bulky, cumbersome, and simply not as nice to look at as your iPhone. Those days are gone with many of the best smartphone case brands offering plenty of safety and protection for your beloved phone while looking great too. With many different styles around, there’s something to suit every aesthetic. Take a look below at some of the best iPhone case brands around, including a wide range of choices and price ranges, so there’s something for every occasion.

Spigen

Spigen is a highly respected name in the smartphone case business. Its iPhone case range is pretty varied with models starting from $25 and rising to $150 depending on your needs. Clear cases such as the Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal range are available if you still want to see the colorway you chose, while there’s the Liquid Air with its super sleek design so there’s no bulkiness to contend with. One intriguing addition is the Classic C1 which transforms your iPhone into the look of the iconic iMac G3. Most Spigen cases, however, focus on being cool in a subtle and understated way.

Otterbox

Otterbox is best known for its Symmetry Series and Defender Series Pro. All its cases focus on being fairly sleek and slim with the Symmetry Series being ideal for a little extra protection while the Defender Series Pro is more rugged and capable of dealing with some heavy blows and drops. Both offer an antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit microbial growth so your case is protected from a lot of common bacteria. On the surface, Otterbox might keep things fairly simple but it also offers up a Disney range for those that want to add some personality to their look.

Nomad

Nomad offers a little bit of everything for your iPhone case needs. Focusing on a few key styles, it offers a rugged case, sports case, along with leather options. Each has a great set purpose. The sports case is perfect for sweaty activities while the rugged one is good for those accident-prone moments. The leather folio case looks exceptional in a business environment while keeping your iPhone safe. Releasing limited edition colorways is a smart move too, encouraging you to keep an eye on what’s just been launched. Some fairly vibrant options are available for a limited time with matching options for owners of the Apple Watch Series 9 and earlier.

Casetify

Incredibly varied, the amount of cases at Casetify is bordering on intimidating. It’s possible to spend hours figuring out what style suits your look. There are cases with motivational messages on the back, flowers, vibrant patterns, animals, along with pop culture references and movie references. The Impact range suits most people with over 8 feet of drop protection while there’s the Ultra Bounce range if you need over 32 feet of cover. Count on spending a long time narrowing down your favorite design.

Apple

Go straight to the source and Apple does a small selection of its own brand iPhone cases. You’re guaranteed these will fit perfectly because how could the makers of the iPhone go wrong, right? One highlight is the Apple FineWoven case which uses durable microtwill to provide a soft and suede-like feel that is friendly to the environment while keeping your phone safe. Alternatively, silicone and clear options are great for easy added protection.

Mous

Want your iPhone to look like it’s made from a very different material to usual? One of Mous’s penchants is its range of bamboo phone cases which makes the iPhone look as if it’s carved from bamboo. It offers great impact protection and well-made materials while you can always choose a more marbled type look if you prefer. Continuing the artistic vibe, Mous also offers some gorgeous prints that stand out from the crowd if you’re keen for an eye-catching design.

Mujjo

Designed with professionals in mind and looking super stylish, Mujjo keeps things simple with traditional colorways while focusing on long-lasting capabilities. Its leather cases, for instance, are made from premium leather and promise to age beautifully while developing their own unique patina over time. Metal buttons add a touch of class to proceedings so nothing feels cheap here. Even the microfiber is luxurious Japanese microfiber, making Mujjo cases a classy experience all around.

Wave

We could all do with being more aware of our effect on the planet. UK-based case company, Wave, has developed a range of eco-friendly and plastic-free cases that provide all the protection you need while being made from biodegradable materials. There’s even carbon neutral shipping. Ultra-thin and sleek looking with solid color options, a neat natural fleck gives such cases an unique spin.

iPhone Cases

Speck

Speck makes a wide variety of iPhone cases with filters for if you want an antimicrobial coating, a clear case, or even a glittery one. There are different levels of drop protection with the Presidio range being the name to look for when it comes to good all-rounders. Such cases manage to be as slim as possible while still protecting your case, and all while being constructed from 50% recycled plastic.

Urban Armor Gear

As the name suggests, Urban Armor Gear is focused on robustness and being able to handle a hectic lifestyle. That means cases can be pretty bulky but options like the Monarch Kevlar series are so tough, they offer five layers of protection including Kevlar. Impact-resistant yet tactile to hold, if you have a physical job, you won’t have to worry about your phone falling to its death any time soon with this range.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations