The best apps every Windows Phone user should have

Microsoft is definitely known for its productivity suite of apps. If you own a Windows Phone, then you know most of these apps come bundled with your device. The Windows Store has certainly improved over the years, so there is a lot more to choose from besides Microsoft’s offerings. We compiled a list of some of the most popular apps, and grouped them in categories such as Utilities, Productivity, Travel, Music, and Games, to make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for.

Most apps will work with phones that are on Windows Phone v.8 or above. If an app requires Windows 10 to run, click here to find out if your Windows Phone can be upgraded to Windows 10 Mobile. What are your favorite Windows Phone apps? Please, feel free to share them with us in the comment section below.

Whatsapp Whatsapp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It’s very easy to set up, as it uses your phone number to verify your account, and it reads your address book to auto populate the contacts you already have that are on Whatsapp. You can chat, and call your family and friends for free. You can also share photos, voice messages, videos, and more. Download now for: Windows Phone

Skype Skype is very popular with those who need to have video conversations with a lot of people at the same time. It’s very useful for business, or just for personal use. Not only that, but group chats with up to 300 people are possible. You can also share documents and other files that are up to 300MB in size. This app is available for devices using Windows 10. Download now for: Windows Phone

Facebook Messenger Once upon a time, Facebook and Messenger used to be one. As we all know, they are now two separate apps. With this app, you will be able to continue your conversations, send pictures, and have group chats with your family and friends. Download now for: Windows Phone

Facebook The official Facebook app is available for Windows, including Windows Phone. It has all of the features we’ve come to expect, so this isn’t a “lite” or “web” app. The official app will give you the full Facebook experience on your Windows Phone. Download now for: Windows Phone

Instagram For a while, a lot of users were lamenting the fact that Instagram wasn’t available on Windows phone, but if you were waiting for it, the wait is over. Share your pictures, edit them, explore, follow, and chat with your friends. Post your stories, and watch other people’s videos, with Instagram’s new Stories feature. Download now for: Windows Phone

Twitter Twitter’s massive popularity makes this app a must have on any platform. Connect with the latest stories from all around the world, your favorite celebrities, connect with friends, and share your vines, photos, send GIFs, and much more. Nowadays, if anything important happens, one of the first places it’ll be is on Twitter. Download now for: Windows Phone

Viber Viber is a very popular messaging app. It has some very interesting features, such as the option to delete a message after it was sent! It supports audio and video calls (available on Windows 10 Mobile), all with HD sound quality. You can share photos and videos to any other app, but you can also save them to a Viber folder. Group chat is available, with groups of up to 200 participants! Download now for: Windows Phone

Telegram Telegram is a messaging app that focuses on privacy. It has secret chats, which support end-to-end encryption for users seeking a chat app with good security features. It also has group chat support for up to 200 participants, and you can send video files that are up to 1GB in size. Your secret messages aren’t logged on their servers, and you can set messages to self-destruct on the sender and the receiver’s device. If you’re concerned about your privacy, then this may be the way to go. Download now for: Windows Phone

Vine This is a great app to create and share Vine videos. If you just want to browse and check out the videos, then you don’t have to create an account. You can share your or other Vines on Facebook or Twitter. We’ve all seen Vines go viral, well here is your chance to discover them first. Download now for: Windows Phone