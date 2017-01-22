How to block phone calls on your Android phone

Rest assured, there are ways to block those unwanted calls on Android devices. But finding the path to block calls can take some digging. Some manufacturers bury blacklist features deep in your phone settings. Even worse, some older devices may not provide native blocking features at all.

Thankfully, there are several ways to block calls on your Android device. Here’s our guide to blocking phone calls (and text messages) on your Android phone. We’ll take a look at how to do it with your phone’s native features, and then we’ll suggest a couple of call blocking Android apps that are worth considering. Finally, we’ll provide information on how to block callers by contacting your phone carrier.

Blocking calls on an Android smartphone

The methods for doing this will vary slightly according to your specific device and the version of Android that you are using. Many tutorials exist for your specific device. Try searching on YouTube or the XDA developers forum.

There is no universal path for blocking contacts on Android smartphones, and it’s a feature the vanilla versions of Android Lollipop and older oddly omit. Thankfully, for those users with Nexus devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, Android now gives you a way to block a caller right from the Phone app. Some devices also allow users to enable a per-number blocking mode through the phone’s settings.

Blocking calls on a Pixel or Nexus device (Marshmallow 6.0+)

From the Google phone app

When in the Phone app, tap the more options icon ( ) next to the microphone. Then, select Settings > Call Blocking and add the number you want to block. You can also go to Call history or Recent calls and tap the number you want to block, then select Block. Here, you can also Report call as spam.

From the Messenger app

Long press a contact within the Messages app, and tap the block icon ( ) in the upper-right corner. You can also tap the more options icon ( ) next to magnifying glass, select Settings > Call blocking, and add the number you want to block.

Blocking calls on other stock Android phones

From the call log

From the call log, you can disable incoming calls from specific numbers. Select the number you want to block, then hit More or the 3-dot menu icon in the upper right corner and choose Add to reject list. This will disable incoming calls from specific numbers.

From your contacts list

If there’s a particularly persistent relative, friend, or ex whose number you’ve saved, blocking them’s a cinch. Just pull up your contacts, select the person you’d like to block, and hit the little button in the right-hand corner that looks like a pencil. Then, tap the 3-dot menu icon in the upper right corner and check the box next to All Calls to Voicemail. That contact’s calls will now be directed to your carrier’s voice inbox.

From the settings menu

One of the most common routes is to pull up your contact list by selecting the phone icon from your home screen. Then tap the three dot menu and choose Settings > Call > Call Rejection > Auto Reject List > Create. At this point, Android phones will have a search box that’ll appear. Insert the phone number or name of the person you want to block, and presto, that name will be added to the Auto Reject List.

Blocking calls on a Samsung phone

Select the Phone icon on the home screen, tap More at the top right, and then tap Settings. You’ll find Call blocking or Call rejection listed here and you can manage the numbers on your Block list or Auto reject list. You can also set up automatic Call-reject messages if you want to.

You can also block numbers from your call log. Open up Phone > Log and tap on a number or contact, then tap More > Block settings and you’ll get the option to turn on Call block and Message block.

Blocking call on an HTC phone

HTC, much like Samsung, has integrated call blocking. To use it, open the Phone app on your home screen and navigate to Call history. Long press on the number you’d like to block and tap the option to Block Contact or Block caller. You can review blocked contacts in the Phone app by tapping the menu icon at the top right (three vertical dots).

Blocking calls on an LG phone

LG’s made it relatively simple to build an auto-reject list on its handsets. To start, open the Phone app. Tap the 3-dot menu in the top right corner, and from the dropdown menu that appears select Call Settings > Call reject > Reject calls from. Select the Plus icon, and then add the number you’d like to block from the call log or your contacts. You can also find it by going to Settings > Wireless and networks > Call > Call reject > Reject calls from.