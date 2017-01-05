How to get a refund from the Google Play Store

We’ve all had buyer’s remorse at one time or another, whether it’s skinny jeans that make you look ridiculous or a new TV that fails to wow when you turn it on. With physical items, you simply arrange a return or take them back to the store for a refund, but what do you do when you want to return a digital purchase? In this guide, we’re going to explain how to get a refund for something you bought through the Google Play Store.

Whether you bought a new app that doesn’t work how you imagined, a new album that you later realized you already have, or an in-app purchase that you didn’t really mean to buy, we’re going to lay out your options for getting your money back.

More: 100 awesome Android apps

How to get a refund for apps or games

You can get an app or game refund from the Google Play Store easily if you ask for it within 2 hours of purchase. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu. Choose Account > Order history. Find the app or game you want to return and tap Refund. Tap Yes, the app will be uninstalled, and your money will be refunded. You should get an email about the refund and it will say Canceled next to the app in your Order history.

If you’ve gone past the two-hour limit, but you’re still within 48 hours of purchase, then you can request a refund via your browser. Make sure that you’re signed into your Google account and then visit this Google link to fill out a form.

If it has already been more than two days since you bought the app or game, then you’re going to have to go directly to the developer to request a refund.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu. Choose Account > Order history. Find the app or game you want to return and tap View. Scroll down to the Developer section at the bottom and choose Send email. Explain that you want a refund and why.

It’s best to be polite and explain your reasons fully, because it’s up to the developer whether to grant the refund or not.