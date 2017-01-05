How to get a refund from the Google Play Store

We’ve all had buyer’s remorse at one time or another, whether it’s skinny jeans that make you look ridiculous or a new TV that fails to wow when you turn it on. With physical items, you simply arrange a return or take them back to the store for a refund, but what do you do when you want to return a digital purchase? In this guide, we’re going to explain how to get a refund for something you bought through the Google Play Store.
Whether you bought a new app that doesn’t work how you imagined, a new album that you later realized you already have, or an in-app purchase that you didn’t really mean to buy, we’re going to lay out your options for getting your money back.
How to get a refund for apps or games
You can get an app or game refund from the Google Play Store easily if you ask for it within 2 hours of purchase. Here’s how to do it:
- Open the Google Play Store app.
- Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.
- Choose Account > Order history.
- Find the app or game you want to return and tap Refund.
- Tap Yes, the app will be uninstalled, and your money will be refunded.
- You should get an email about the refund and it will say Canceled next to the app in your Order history.
If you’ve gone past the two-hour limit, but you’re still within 48 hours of purchase, then you can request a refund via your browser. Make sure that you’re signed into your Google account and then visit this Google link to fill out a form.
If it has already been more than two days since you bought the app or game, then you’re going to have to go directly to the developer to request a refund.
- Open the Google Play Store app.
- Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.
- Choose Account > Order history.
- Find the app or game you want to return and tap View.
- Scroll down to the Developer section at the bottom and choose Send email.
- Explain that you want a refund and why.
It’s best to be polite and explain your reasons fully, because it’s up to the developer whether to grant the refund or not.