Here’s the short answer: Press the Home button and Sleep/Wake button at the same time. For a more detailed explanation, keep reading.

The iPad is a mean, sleek, sharing machine. It can share photos, links, and websites in seconds. It can also make easy work of a screenshot. The ability to take screenshots may not be the most glamorous feature on the iPad, but it’s certainly one of the most useful, allowing you to capture enlarged PNG images of your display you can then share with anyone. Why do you need screenshots? For starters, they’re handy when you need to interface with coworkers, family members, and the Genius Bar from afar. They’ll also allow you to create fantastic guides and flaunt your high score in Super Mario Run. After all, photo evidence goes a long way.

Whatever the reason, all iterations of the iPad can capture and share screenshots in five simple steps, whether using the iPad Pro or the last-gen Mini. Here’s how.

How to take a screenshot on an iPad using the Sleep/Wake buttons

Step 1: Locate the Home and Sleep/Wake buttons. The Home button is located directly below your iPad’s display, and is the only button on the front-side of the iPad. The Sleep/Wake button, on the other hand, is the oval-shaped button atop the iPad in the right-hand corner.

Step 2: Simultaneously press the Home button and Sleep/Wake button when viewing the screen you want to capture. Your iPad screen will then flash momentarily if done correctly, and you’ll hear a faint shutter noise, assuming your device isn’t in silent mode.

Step 3: Once captured, your iPad will automatically save the screenshot directly to your camera roll (aka the Photos app). Tap the Photos app as you would normally — the app icon resembles a multi-colored flower — and swipe to the bottom of the screen to view your recently-captured screenshot.

How to take a screenshot on an iPad using AssistiveTouch

AssistiveTouch lets you perform complex tasks by selecting a few menu items. One of the things the feature allows you to do is take a screenshot without having to press a combination of buttons. If you’re reading this and you are unable to press multiple buttons at the same time for whatever reason, then taking a screenshot with AssistiveTouch is the way to go.

The first thing you have to do is to turn AssistiveTouch on. To do so, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > AssistiveTouch.

Step 2: Make sure AssistiveTouch is toggled on at the top of the menu.

Now that AssistiveTouch is active, we can start taking screenshots using the AssistiveTouch menu.

Step 1: Tap the AssistiveTouch menu button.

Step 2: Go to Device > More.

Step 3: Tap Screenshot. Your iPad screen will then flash for a moment, and you’ll hear a faint shutter noise, assuming your device isn’t in silent mode.

Step 4: Once captured, your iPad will automatically save the screenshot directly to your camera roll (aka the Photos app). Tap the Photos app as you would normally and swipe to the bottom of the screen to view your recently-captured screenshot.

How to share a screenshot

There are a multitude of reasons why you might want to share your recently-captured screenshot. Thankfully, sharing with a friend, family member, coworker, or tech support is relatively easy to do, whether you want to do so via social media, AirDrop, or email. Read on to find out how.

Step 1: To share a screenshot from your iPad, tap the photo to enlarge the image and press the share icon ( ) in the lower-left corner.

Step 2: Next, choose the social network you’d like to post to — Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, etc. — or share your screenshot via the corresponding AirDrop or email icons at the bottom. Keep in mind that AirDrop requires iOS 7 or later, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to be active.