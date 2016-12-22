The 10 best cases to protect your Huawei Mate 9

There’s a lot to like about the Huawei Mate 9. Great build quality, dual cameras co-developed with Leica, and great performance. There is no denying the Mate 9 is a very big phone. It has a 5.9-inch screen, and we can certainly say this phone is a handful. Studies show that the bigger the phone, the more likely you are to drop it and break the screen.

Buying a case for a phone this big is a given, but you want to make sure you get a case that will protect your Mate 9, and not interfere with the camera or anything else while you are operating the phone. Here are some of the best cases, and covers, that you will find for the Huawei Mate 9.

Spigen Rugged Armor ($13) One of the most trusted names when it comes to drop protection, Spigen, brings its Armor line of cases to the Mate 9. This one is a real beauty with a Carbon Fiber look and a flexible, yet very durable TPU construction. The interior has a nice spider-web design, and it has the same Air-Cushion shock absorption technology found in Spiegen’s Ultra Hybrid cases. The tech allows the case to remain slender, but provide rugged drop protection. As usual with all Spigen cases, the buttons are extremely tactile and it really feels as if you were pressing the button itself. At $13 on Amazon, it is worth every penny. Buy one now from: Amazon

Avidet Shock-Absorption ($8) This rugged case from Avidet features a soft rubber shock absorbing inside, with a hard shell exterior that provides rigidity to the case. It’s rugged, yes, but the design keeps it relatively thin, which is something you will want for the Huawei Mate 9, as the phone is already pretty massive. One of the most attractive features here is the inclusion of a stand on the back of the case. That way, you can prop it up for hands-free use or to watch a video with a friend. Buy one now from: Amazon

Tudia Slim-Fit Rugged Case ($12) Here’s another slim, yet rugged, case that offers a dual-layer design. This one is mostly made of a soft rubber TPU layer that provides the shock absorption, but it’s held firmly in place by a protective outside hard shell that snaps on easily. The case is designed to be very smooth, and it is quite minimalist with its smooth round edges. The edges and lip are raised to protect the screen, but the case is compatible with screen protectors. It comes in Matte Black, Metallic Slate, Mint, and Rose Gold. It’s a beautiful smooth case that provides good looks and good protection. Buy one now from: Amazon