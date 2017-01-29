In love with your new iPhone 7? Here are 25 tips that will make you adore it even more

You’re happy with your shiny new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, right? Of course you are! It’s the latest, and definitely greatest iPhone that Apple has made yet. Unless you only own headphones with a 3.5mm jack. Then it’s maybe not so good. Anyway, the beautifully sleek phone is in your hand, so what’s next?
Beyond all the usual features like Touch ID, the new camera, and yes, plugging in headphones using the Lightning port, there are lots of little iPhone 7 tips and tricks that the everyday iPhone owner may not know. To become an iPhone 7 master, they’re essential knowledge, and we’ve got the best ones you need to know right here.
Geting to grips with your new iPhone
New Home button doesn’t feel quite right?
The iPhone 7 doesn’t have an actual button for the Home button, it’s a capacitive, sensor-driven disc that works like the touch screen. However, thanks to a clever new implementation of Apple’s Taptic Engine — just like the one on your Apple Watch — it does feel like a button when you press it. Did you know you can subtly change that feeling? Here’s how:
Go to Settings > General > Home Button. Here, there are three options to change the feel of the artificial click. Pick the one that feels right, and then the Done option in the top right-hand corner.
Where has the lock screen camera shortcut gone?
Remember on other iPhones where you’d swipe on the little camera icon on the lock screen to quickly open the camera? It’s not there in iOS 10, and it’s not immediately obvious what to do instead. Don’t worry though, just swipe to the left on the lock screen to open the camera instantly. Just as quick and easy as before.
How to force a restart
The iPhone 7 doesn’t have a physical Home button, so the method for forcing a restart, or a hard reset, has changed. Now, hold down the power button on the right side of the phone, and the volume down button on the left side at the same time. Keep them held down until the phone restarts and you see the Apple logo.
Don’t miss the 3.5mm headphone adapter
Apple includes an adapter with every iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus so you can still use headphones that have a 3.5mm headphone jack attached, and not a Lightning connector. The thing is, it’s easy to miss in the box, especially in the excitement of getting out the phone itself. You’ll find it by taking out the EarPods, where it’s taped to the back of the case, therefore completely hidden from view if you never use the standard earphones.
Charge and listen to music at the same time?
You’ve got your headphones plugged into the Lightning connector, and 1 percent showing on the battery meter. What to do? If a pair of Bluetooth headphones aren’t an option, then you’re going to have to splash out on another adapter. Belkin has a double Lightning connector adapter in the works — one for charging, and the other for audio — while interestingly, Apple’s $50 iPhone 7 Lightning Dock has a 3.5mm headphone port built in to the base. Expect a few wireless charging systems, such as the Woolet Case seen here, to emerge over the next few months too.