18 major Kindle Fire problems, and how to fix them

The Kindle Fire range has been a success story for Amazon. It all started with the original Kindle Fire, but Amazon has upgraded and overhauled its Android offerings since then. The Kindle Fire HDX comes in two sizes (with a 7-inch or an 8.9-inch screen) and it plugs you directly into Amazon’s world of content.
Feedback on the devices has been generally positive. However, even the most popular products have a downside and, beyond being limited to Amazon’s content offerings, there are a few Kindle Fire HDX problems you may encounter. We also deal with some common Kindle Fire HD problems. Below are solutions and workarounds to try and help you get past them.
Issue: Kindle Fire stuck on logo
Quite a few people have run into issues with their Kindle Fire HD tablet refusing to start up properly — it gets as far as the logo and gets stuck. Restarting the device simply takes you as far as the logo again. There are forum posts about this problem going back a few years now and some of our readers recently asked about it in the comments.
Potential solutions:
- Plug your tablet into a charger and let it charge for at least 15 minutes. Now, keep it plugged in, and press and hold the Power button until it restarts and see if it works normally. You may need to hold it down for 40 seconds or more.
- Try plugging it into your computer and see if the device is recognized.
- If it still won’t progress past the logo, then it’s probably a good idea to contact Amazon support.
- You could try and see if you can get into the recovery menu. Turn the tablet off, then turn it on and press and hold the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously. Sadly, some tablets require you to use the Power and Volume up buttons, however, so if Volume down doesn’t work, then try Volume up. If you manage to get into the recovery menu, then you can use the volume keys to highlight options and the Power button to select them. You could also try performing a factory reset via wipe data/ factory reset, but be aware that it will wipe everything on your tablet.