10 free online storage services to claim your space in the cloud

It’s so easy to generate a mountain of digital files nowadays. We take more photos than ever, shoot hours of video, and love to share. Cloud storage provides convenient access wherever we may be, like a digital filing cabinet, and it’s also great for collaborating on projects and provides a simple way of sharing files with selected family, friends, or business contacts. But it can also cost a pretty penny.

Below are our favorite cloud storage apps for iOS and Android, and some tips on how to avoid paying for cloud storage at all.

Organize your files into groups, and use different services

Most cloud storage services offer you a limited amount of free space, in the hopes that you’ll upgrade when you run out and sign up to a subscription package. If you’re willing to do a little organizing, then there’s really no need to pay anything at all. Start by breaking your files down into groups. Split your photos and videos, organize by date, or pick a single service for your media. Also, keep your documents grouped together, separate all your work-related files, and so on. Once you have your groups, take a look at how much space you need and create separate free cloud storage accounts for each category.

We’ve rounded up the best free cloud storage apps. All of these options can also be accessed from your desktop or laptop through an app or your web browser.

NOTE: These figures are correct at the time of publishing, but the cloud storage space is competitive and limits and offers frequently change.