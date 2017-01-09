Look, ma -- no bezels! Xiaomi's Mi Mix is even more gorgeous in person: Our first take

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix represents the future of smartphones design with nearly no bezel at all around a gorgeous screen.

You’ve never seen a smartphone that looks like Xiaomi’s Mi Mix. The bezels around the display are nearly non-existent, making for one incredibly pretty phone. At CES 2017, Xiaomi announced a white version of the Mi Mix. While it’s as gorgeous as the black variant, we were more interested to see how the Chinese company was able to stretch the display — not just to the left and right edges, but to the top as well.

Samsung has perfected the Edge display, proving that the left and right bezels can be completely removed. While there’s still an ever-so-little bezel on the Mi Mix, Xiaomi tackled three sides of the phone rather than one. Will we soon see a device with no bezels on all four sides? It’s quite likely, and rumors suggest Apple’s iPhone is the leading contender.

So how did Xiaomi manage to match the left and right bezels with the top one? Well, for one thing, the selfie camera is at the bottom of the device — which has a smaller bezel than usual smartphone standards. But Xiaomi had some trouble figuring out how to replace the proximity sensor, and so it contacted a Norwegian company called Elliptic Labs to use its technology.

Replacing the proximity sensor

A proximity sensor is used for various purposes on smartphones, but one standard feature is when you’re on a call. The sensor detects when the device moves to your ear and turns off the screen and touch capability, so you don’t accidentally hang up.

This is the primary function of Elliptic Labs’ technology in the Xiaomi Mi Mix. Amazingly enough, it’s all done through software components and the existing components of a smartphone.

“What we enable mobile OEMs like Xiaomi to do is give them reasons to remove some of the optical components, in this case the proximity sensor,” Angelo Assimakopoulos, vice president of global sales and business development at Elliptic Labs, told Digital Trends. “We can replace it with software that utilizes existing components that are on the phone right now — mainly the speaker and microphone.”

Ultrasound produced from the earpiece of the phone is received by the microphone on the device — and Elliptic Labs’ software is able to recognize the gesture of moving a phone up to an ear to turn off the display and touch screen.

That allows the top bezel to be nearly non-existent like it is on the left and right sides of the Mi Mix. You end up with more screen-to-body ratio than ever before — up to 91 percent — and that’s what Assimakopoulos believes will continue to happen.

High-end specs

The Mi Mix was announced and launched late last year, but as a quick recap — the 6.4-inch slate is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, but the former will only pack 4GB of RAM.

It houses a massive 4,400mAh battery, which should last you a long time. The device also runs an Android ROM, what Xiaomi calls MIUI. It’s markedly different from stock Android — for example, there’s no app drawer.

The device seemed to run flawlessly in our brief tests, and while you may prefer stock Android, MIUI offers interesting customization options.

Setting the bar for 2017

This year, start saying goodbye to your smartphone bezels.

“Since this phone has been released into the marketplace — I call it almost an awakening,” Assimakopoulos said. “Immediately upon its release, we’ve been inundated … I’d like to tell you the top 10 OEMs in the world have contacted us. Let’s just say almost all OEMs.”

Assimakopoulos said at least one device will pack its technology, which will allow for a near bezel-less experience, but he couldn’t disclose any more information.

There’s more that can be done with Elliptic Labs’ technology — advanced gestures, for example. If you’re reaching for your phone in the morning to snooze your alarm, Assimakopoulos said the ultrasound technology could detect the motion and automatically snooze the alarm for a few minutes.

“Our technology can be adopted as long as there is an acoustic component to [a device], like a speaker and microphone,” he said.

Smartwatches, he suggested, are one example. Advanced gestures could reduce the amount of time you tap the screen — which is so small that you end up covering it most of the time.

Unfortunately, don’t expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix to make its way to the U.S. — if it did, it would cost around $510 for the base version. That’s a downright steal for a high-performing device that’s as capable as $650 flagship phones like the Google Pixel and iPhone 7.

Highs

Gorgeous display with minimal bezels

High-performing specs, large battery

Cheaper than most flagships

MIUI allows for easy software customization

Lows

Huge

Only available in China