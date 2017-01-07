Watch the Golden Globes Sunday night on these platforms

The Golden Globes are Sunday night, and as Rolling Stone notes, they’re a looser and hipper version of the Academy Awards. The hosting baton has been passed to Jimmy Fallon, the first new host in seven years. He follows Ricky Gervais and the duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

The show, originating at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, starts on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, and will be preceded by “Golden Globes Arrival Special” at 7 p.m. ET. That’s where all of the beautiful people stroll up the red carpet with fans gawking and they have to face tough questions like “Who are you wearing?” E! will have its own coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET, with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest anchoring the coverage. Does Seacrest ever sleep? Perhaps that’s a question for another day.

You can also follow the red carpet action via Twitter on goldenglobes.twitter.com and the official Golden Globes Twitter account.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is always searching for innovative ways and original tools to reach our audience wherever it is and Twitter is the recognized partner to help us expand our audience,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, said on Entertainment Weekly.

NBC.com will live stream the pre-game and main event as well, but you will need to provide your cable provider information. Rolling Stone also notes that La La Land with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone leads the movie nominations, while The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story heads the television nominations. “Other top contenders include Deadpool, Stranger Things, Moonlight and 20th Century Women.” Here is a complete list of nominees.

And the big question as of this writing — it’s unknown how many Kardashians will be in attendance. We’ll keep you posted as things develop.