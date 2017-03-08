Jason Momoa set to star in planned ‘Just Cause’ movie

Why it matters to you The movie based on the popular video game franchise will have one of Hollywood's rising stars to headline it.

From the seas of Atlantis to the video-game world, Jason Momoa is everywhere these days.

The Game of Thrones and Conan actor, and upcoming star of the Aquaman movie, has reportedly been attached to star in a movie based on the Just Cause video game franchise, with San Andreas director Brad Peyton behind the camera for the adaptation.

More: Jason Momoa talks ‘For Honor,’ growing up without a TV, and making Aquaman cool

Deadline reports that Peyton will direct the film from a script penned by Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World screenwriter John Collee. The film will reunite Momoa with Peyton after the latter directed a pair of episodes of Frontier, the Netflix series that stars Momoa.

First released in 2006, Just Cause put players in the role of Rico Rodriguez, an operative for a secret organization known as “The Agency” who’s tasked with overthrowing dictators and otherwise destabilizing dangerous regimes. The massive, open-world action game spawned a pair of successful sequels, and was celebrated for letting players do just about anything during gameplay with a wide variety of weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and other interactive elements throughout each game’s environment.

The most recent installment of the series, Just Cause 3, was released in December 2015.

Momoa begins filming on the Aquaman solo movie in the near future, having just completed filming his role as the DC Comics character in Justice League. Some recently released test footage from Justice League offered the first look at Momoa swimming through the sea as Aquaman.

As for Peyton, Just Cause is the second video-game adaptation he’s attached to right now. The director will also reunite with San Andreas star Dwayne Johnson for the upcoming Rampage movie based on the popular giant-monster arcade game.