Super Bowl movie trailer for 'Ghost in the Shell' debuts a few days before big game

The 51st Super Bowl kicks off this weekend, and along with determining the champion of the 2016-17 NFL season, the game also provides one of the biggest forums for companies to advertise their products.

In addition to all of the commercials for beer, cars, and various other consumer goods, the Super Bowl also serves as the annual debut of new trailers and footage from some of the hottest upcoming movies. And this year’s game is shaping up to be no exception, with trailers already lined up for some of the most-anticipated films arriving in theaters this year and beyond.

In the interest of getting the word out early, some studios have already released their full Super Bowl trailers or brief teasers for their trailers online, while more are likely to be released in the hours leading up to the big game. We’ve collected those trailers (and trailer teasers) here, and will continue to keep this article updated with more trailers as they’re released before, during, and immediately following the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, on Fox.

Here are all the Super Bowl movie previews released so far:

Scarlett Johansson stars in this live-action adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s groundbreaking Japanese manga set in a future world where the lines between humanity and robotics have been blurred to the point where the very definition of what makes one human is in question. Johansson plays the cybernetically enhanced commander of a task force created to counter cyberterrorism, who finds herself facing a new kind of enemy with a keen interest in artificial intelligence. The film is directed by Snow White and the Huntsman filmmaker Rupert Sanders. Ghost in the Shell hits theaters March 31.

