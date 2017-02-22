Need to cut some expenses? Here’s how to cancel Spotify Premium

Spotify Premium is an indispensable service for people who stream a lot of music, but some might find the price of ad-free listening — $10 a month — more than they’re willing to pay after the company’s initial free trial. Thankfully for those who would prefer to save some green or spend their subscription fee in some other way, canceling a subscription is easy.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to download music for offline use if you opt for Spotify’s free tier. You also won’t be able to stream audio at the higher bit rate (320 kbps) or play any song on demand when using your mobile device. Nonetheless, if you’d like to prevent your subscription from automatically renewing at the end of the current period, read on.

Cancelling your subscription on your desktop

First, log into your account and go to www.spotify.com/account/overview.

On the left side of the screen, you should see a button labeled Subscription. Click this.

Now, you should see a page informing you how much time you have left until your subscription is renewed.

Below this will be a green link asking if you would like to cancel your subscription. Click the link.