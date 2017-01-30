Samsung may soon launch wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Why it matters to you Wireless earbuds are getting better and better, but few of them have come with active noise cancellation -- if you're looking for that feature, Samsung may have the answer.

Samsung wants to take on Apple at every turn, and now that Apple has launched a great pair of portable headphones — the AirPods — it seems as though Samsung wants to compete. How? Well, with its own set of headphones, naturally.

We already knew that Samsung was preparing its own set of next-gen wireless earbuds to launch alongside the Galaxy S8, but now it seems like the company will offer a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, too, according to Twitter leaker Roland Quandt.

More: Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors and news leaks

According to Quandt, the headphones will offer active noise cancellation, and will be available in a color choice of red, green, black, or silver. They’ll be priced at around 130 euros, which equates to around $140. At that price, the headphones will hopefully offer at least a decent audio quality, however we won’t know for sure until they’re launched for real.

Samsung first had a go at wireless earbuds with the Gear IconX earbuds, and while they were pretty nice, they weren’t perfect. According to SamMobile, Samsung is shooting for perfection with a new pair. Of course, the firm will probably settle for offering a better product that can compete with Apple.

It’s likely that the new earbuds will focus on a few key points — most likely including battery life. While the IconX headphones offered decent battery life, they generally didn’t last for more than a few hours at a time. On top of that, they suffered from connectivity problems, and provided only average audio quality.

Rumors originally hinted at a removal of the headphone jack on the Galaxy S8, which would make wireless earbuds even more important, however recent reports are now suggesting that instead, the headphone jack will remain on the device.