Can’t carry your GoPro case? Wear it instead with a limited-edition ski jacket

Why it matters to you Batteries tend to freeze up in the cold -- this protective inner pocket on a GoPro ski jacket could be solution if you're nervous about sliding your camera into any old pocket.

GoPro may be more known for capturing the slopes from the first-person point of view — but the latest winter accessory from the action camera giant is actually designed to protect a GoPro when not in use. GoPro recently partnered with technical apparel company 686 to release a limited edition insulated ski jacket.

The jackets, available in both men and women’s styles, feature the GoPro logo on the front for one big reason — there is a dedicated, fleece-lined pocket designed to keep the action camera tucked away safely when not in use.

The lined pocket sits on the inside of the jacket near the chest — and the fleece lining with the wearer’s body heat could also help prevent batteries from freezing up while not in use. While any jacket that has the camera close to body heat will help keep the batteries warm, the GoPro jacket’s dedicated pocket is designed to be more protective. An elastic strap helps keep the camera from bouncing around while riding down the slopes. The protective pocket can also be used for smartphones.

Besides the tech-inspired pocket, the jacket also has a dedicated audio cord outlet.

Besides keeping that camera safe, the jacket is designed for active use in temperatures as low as negative-20 degrees Fahrenheit. The ski jacket uses hypoallergenic down filling with a lightweight waterproof exterior. Partner company 686’s InfiniDry fabric is used on the areas most prone to moisture — including the shoulders and hood.

The men’s version is also compatible with 686’s Smarty shells to add extra layers to the jacket.

“Nick [Woodman] and GoPro are true category innovators and grew the brand out of a vision for something completely unique and what excites us about the brand,” 686 founder and CEO Michael Akira West told Snowboarder Magazine. “It has been an honor to create something unique and purposeful with them.”

The jackets are available from GoPro.com, retailing for $160 for the women’s jacket and $200 for the men’s coat.