How to upload 360-degree video to Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo

For consumers, it’s becoming easier and more affordable than ever to capture 360-degree video. Thanks to pocket-sized devices like Nikon’s KeyMission 360 and the upcoming second-generation of the Samsung Gear 360, a few hundred dollars will get you 4K, 360-degree video. Capturing the video is only half of the equation, however, and arguably the least important half. After all, what’s the point of capturing 360-degree footage if no one is able to watch it?

More: 5 cool new 360-degree cameras that will turn your head

Thankfully, three major platforms currently offer support for 360-degree videos: YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo. And we’re going to explain how to share your 360-degree video with the world by uploading your content to either of the three platforms. For the sake of brevity, we’re going to assume you’ve already captured and edited the 360-degree video you want to upload. Then, enjoy them on a computer, mobile device, or even virtual reality headset. (Twitter’s Periscope supports live-broadcasting of 360-degree videos through a compatible 360-degree camera, as do YouTube and Facebook. It’s a nascent technology that we will talk about in a future article.)

YouTube

Uploading 360-degree video to YouTube is a bit more convoluted than Facebook (see below), as there are a few extra steps involved. Most notably, YouTube doesn’t support 360-degree video that doesn’t already have the 360-degree metadata embedded in the file. That means, if your 360-degree camera doesn’t automatically include this information, you’ll need to download the Spatial Media Metadata Injector app from YouTube, which is available for both MacOS and Windows.

Once downloaded and installed, launch the app and select the video file you wish to add the metadata to. A dialogue box will appear, and you want to select the checkbox for Spherical video and click Save As. YouTube says to make sure you don’t select the 3D Top-bottom checkbox, otherwise, your video won’t be formatted as intended. After clicking Save As, give your video a name and save it. The new video, complete with the required metadata, will then be saved in its original location.

From here, the process for uploading your 360-degree video to YouTube is no different than any other video. Make your way to the YouTube homepage, click the Upload button in the upper-right corner, choose your newly-created video file, and include the title and tags you see fit.

It can take an upward of an hour for your 360-degree video to be formatted, so consider uploading the video ahead of time to ensure everything is in working order before the video goes live.

It’s also worth noting that 360-degree video on YouTube is supported only within Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and Internet Explorer. So, if you’re a Safari user, consider downloading Chrome or Firefox for MacOS. If you plan on viewing the video on a phone or tablet, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest update for the YouTube app on your respective device.