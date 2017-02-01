Jollylook’s instant camera lets you snap memorable photos with recycled cardboard

Why it matters to you For only $35, you can have a brilliantly designed instant camera that uses Fujifilm's ubiquitous Instax film packs.

Cameras nowadays are incredible intricate pieces of technology that rely on hundreds of electronic components and specially formulated alloys. As wonderful as these new cameras are, the truth of the matter is a camera can be far more simple and still get the job done.

That’s precisely the idea behind Jollylook, an retro-inspired instant camera made of recycled paper and cardboard. Currently being funded on Kickstarter, Jollylook takes visual cues from antique Polaroid cameras and boils them down to a camera made of more affordable — and sustainable — materials.

Jollylook has absolutely no electronics inside. Everything is manually controlled, from setting the viewfinder and shutter to the means of ejecting the instant film print that you’ve exposed.

Speaking of the instant film, the creators of Jollylook based the instant camera around Fujifilm’s ubiquitous Instax film format, which is a great move considering how much more affordable and accessible it is than Impossible Project Polaroid Film.

Rather than relying on motors to drive each print through the rollers, which coat the exposed paper with a thin layer of developer, Jollylook uses a hand-crank to pop out the print like a magical jack-in-the-box. The fresnal lens viewfinder is equally brilliant, making it easy to compose a shot despite the lack of any complicated optics.

On the topic of optics, Jollylook uses a meniscus lens with a focal length of 110mm. With some back-of-the-napkin math, my calculations show the full-frame equivalent focal length of this lens is roughly 33mm, perfect for everything from group portraits to landscapes.

Despite its primitive design, Jollylook offers eight different apertures for controlling the exposure and depth of field in your image. A dedicated pinhole option is also included for those times when you want to make a long exposure.

Jollylook is already on target to surpass its $15,000 funding goal. As with all Kickstarted products, there’s a risk it won’t ship, but considering the simplicity of the design and the fact that working prototypes are already cranking out prints left and right, that seems like less of a worry in this case.

For a pledge of $35, you can pick up a single Jollylook camera with an included pack of Fujifilm Instax Mini film. If you’re looking for a clever gift idea, you can cut the cost per camera down to only $30 by pledging $90 for a three-pack.

To find out more and to secure your pledge, head on over to the Jollylook Kickstarter campaign.