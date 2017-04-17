Find favorite photos easier with Instagram’s new Pinterest-like Collections

Why it matters to you You can now save and organize photos on Instagram for everything from inspirational photos to shots of food you want to try.

Pinterest isn’t the only platform for creating a modern mood board. On Monday, Instagram launched private collections, a way to not just save but organize photos for easy access later.

The social media network launched the ability to privately save posts in December and the latest update brings a way to organize those posts instead of leaving them all in a single list. Organized collections is designed to make browsing saved posts a bit simpler. Instagram says 46 percent of users have saved at least one post since the feature launched late last year.

Now, when users save a post, they get a new option to create a collection or add to an existing collection using the same bookmark icon that allowed users to save posts to one big location. Posts can also be organized by navigating into the saved posts and tapping the plus icon in the upper right. Like earlier saved posts, the collections are accessible in “saved posts” tab that is accessible from each user’s profile.

The ability to save and organize photographs to reference later draws a number of similarities with Pinterest. But while Pinterest serves as a more visual bookmark system for the entire web, Instagram’s new feature is designed for saving only photos shared on the social media platform. While Pins can be either public or private, all saved posts on Instagram, including the new collections, are private. That means other users cannot see how many cat photos you saved, the photographs you admire or that you’re starting a new list of restaurants to hit inspired by foodies you follow.

“Whether you want to plan your next day trip, revisit your favorite artists’ illustrations or always have some animal videos on hand, collections can help you keep track of the posts you want to remember,” the announcement blog post reads.

The feature is rolling out now to both iOS and Android as part of Instagram version 10.16.