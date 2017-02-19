ThrowbackThursday is only the start: Instagram hashtags for every day of the week

Let’s face it, humans are down for any excuse to take a photo of themselves. Whether it’s a filtered photo of a couple or the blatant thirst for likes that is the selfie, Instagram is the ideal platform to participate in this embarrassing — albeit ubiquitous — behavior. Moreover, the use of hashtags can help draw more followers and increase the chances of that next, ever-elusive like.

Staying current and matching those daily hashtags can help you step up your Instaswag, and give your digital life that much more meaning. Even the most green of Instagrammers know about #ThrowbackThursday, but how about #WineWednesday or #FashionFriday? You’ll never be out of the loop with our list of popular Instagram hashtags.

Except for the rare occasions in which a government holiday starts off the workweek, most people dread the very sound of “Monday.” Mondays are a real bummer and #MondayBlues is the perfect hashtag to express our true grief and utter dismay. As of the time of this writing, there are more than 920,000 posts on Instagram with the tag, so get to snapping those cubicle selfies and mundane panoramas of rush-hour traffic.

If you prefer more of a glass-half-full approach to your Instagram posts, you can go ahead and use #MondayMotivation or #MotivationMonday, and overlay your favorite quote on a Tahitian sunset. Sometimes that motivation can even come in the form of music. If that’s the case, you can kill two hashtags at once by including #MusicMonday with a photo of your 1975 record.

That said, #ManCrushMonday is also one of the more popular hashtags on the internet. Individuals take to Instagram on Mondays to post everything from their favorite shots of Bieber and Gosling to photos of themselves or their male dogs.