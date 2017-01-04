Casio’s WSD-F20 smartwatch adds GPS functionality, runs Android Wear 2.0

Casio joined the Android Wear family last year with the WSD-F10, a smartwatch that distinguished itself with its focus on outdoor features. At CES, the company has now unveiled the WSD-F20, which improves on its predecessor by adding GPS functionality.

The WSD-F20 will run Android Wear 2.0, an upcoming revamp of the current smartwatch operating system. Its predecessor, the WSD-F10, will also receive the update when Google rolls it out some time in spring 2017.

Slight improvements

The newer model seems to have many of the same features and functions of the WSD-F10, such as the three buttons on the right, the same 50m water-resistance rating, and the dual-layer display that lets you switch between a monochrome clock mode and Android Wear. But the WSD-F20 packs a low-power GPS sensor, as well as support for color maps — online and offline — and it can also track more types of activities.

Casio pulls its map data, which the company says is “richly designed and easy to read,” from Mapbox — a mapping platform used by apps like Foursquare, Pinterest, CNN, and Strava. You’ll be able to download color maps in advance, and the integrated GPS will track your location, even when offline. Casio says a new Location Memory app on the watch will let users customize their maps with markers and text.

The smartwatch has an “anti-fouling coating” on the touchscreen, which helps reduce fingerprint stains. There are also two new watch faces — Location and Traveler. These make use of the new GPS and also allow users to launch apps from the watch face.

Design

Casio has managed to make the WSD-F20 look even more rugged. While the new watch retains the flat-tire on the bottom of the circular watch, it also adds more text to the watch casing along with slight additional design tweaks — such as a protective bezel and varying button sizes.

The three buttons on the right side of the watch still let you access your preferred app, functions, and tools from Casio — like an altimeter, barometer, compass, and more. You can use the watch to track select activities such as trekking, fishing, cycling, and winter and water sports.

The WSD-F20 falls under Casio’s Pro Trek Smart lineup, as indicated by the Pro Trek label on the top of the watch. It comes in orange and black, and will be available on April 21. A price hasn’t been announced at the moment, but it will likely match the $500 price tag of the WSD-F10.