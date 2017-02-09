Strava’s Android Wear 2.0 app lets users record, upload activities without a phone

Why it matters to you While it's still unclear if smartwatches are the future, they're certainly more useful when they do not need to be tethered to our smartphones.

Strava has optimized its Android Wear app to make use of the latest 2.0 revamp that was officially announced Wednesday alongside the brand new LG Watch Style and Watch Sport.

The popular fitness app now lets users record and upload activities straight from Android Wear 2.0 watches — without requiring a phone to be nearby. It’s all thanks to a focus on stand-alone apps in Google’s latest update.

The only way to make use of the Strava update immediately is to buy the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, which go on sale on this Friday, February 10. The Android Wear 2.0 update will roll out to a select number of existing devices in the coming weeks, particularly toward the end of February.

An Android or iPhone is only required for the initial setup, but you can install the Wear 2.0 Strava app directly from your Android Wear watch’s Play Store.

Google Fit, the pre-installed fitness application on Android Wear watches, also got a big revamp in Wear 2.0, as it can now track your pace, distance, heart rate (if your watch has a heart-rate monitor), and calories burned while you’re walking, biking, or running.

Fit can now also accurately track sit-ups, squats, push-ups, and weightlifting reps.

Strava is more of a social network for athletes, as you can compete with friends and track ytheir exercise efforts. The app recently added the ability for your friends and family to track your location (with your permission), which can be handy in case of an emergency.

Expect to see more announcements from app developers about their optimizations with Android Wear 2.0 as the update nears the rollout date.