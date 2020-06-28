The best wireless phone chargers for iPhone or Android

Does your desk, office, living room, or kitchen look like Wire City? Mobile devices require many wires, and finding one particular one among many can be a chore — not to mention how unattractive they look when tangled together. What if you had an elegant device that charges your phone wirelessly — using a platform with a single wire instead? A good wireless charger means you don’t have to search for your phone charger and can simply drop your phone onto a charging pad at the end of a long day. Take the clutter out of your life and check out these stylish wireless phone chargers.

Unravel Wireless Charger

With a clever folding design, the Unravel gives you a trio of wireless charging pads each capable of putting out 10W. The hinges let you fold the Unravel flat to use all three pads, switch it into a triangle shape, or fold it up to use a single pad. In the triangle configuration, a pop-out stand can prop your phone in landscape to watch a movie and have it charge at the same time. With multiple-device support and the fold-up design, the Unravel is the perfect charging solution for trips. It also works well for busy families with multiple devices. As long the device supports Qi wireless charging, Unravel can charge it. We tested it with the Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone 8, and Google Pixel 4, and it had no trouble charging up all three.

The Unravel requires enough power input to support the three pads, but it ships with an ample 60W wall charger and a long USB-C to USB-C cable. Each pad can put out 10W to charge your phone at top wireless charging speed, and there’s also an extra USB-C port that you can use to charge another device. It’s made from durable plastic with a soft-touch finish, and there are soft rubber rings to help guide your placement and protect your phone. The central section also has ribbed sides for extra grip. The Unravel comes in black, black and red, or a clever glow-in-the-dark finish that’s ideal if you share a room and don’t want to wake your partner finding the charger for your phone in the dark. The Unravel is quite expensive, but you’re effectively getting three chargers in one and the design is really smart. There’s also a slightly different version for Apple fans that’s designed to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

Specs Power output 10W, 10W, 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 5.8 x 5.6 inches Weight 7.76oz (220g) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? Yes

Bezalel Altair

This stylish, minimal wireless charging stand is perfect for your desktop. It’s made from aluminum with a soft suede panel to cushion your phone and two sturdy pegs covered in soft-touch plastic to prop it on. It’s not very heavy, but there’s a rubber panel on the bottom that adds grip to prevent it from sliding around. It can deliver up to 10W, so it can charge an iPhone and most other phones that support Qi wireless charging at top speed. There’s a USB-C port in the back and it comes with a flat, tangle-free USB-C to USB-A cable, but there’s no wall adapter, which is a bit disappointing at this price.

Many wireless chargers are dull or even ugly, but the Altair looks good with or without a phone on it. There’s a white LED between the pegs that lights up when the charger is plugged in and flashes for a second when you place your phone on it, which could prove annoying if you use it on the nightstand. The angle is perfect for face unlock, and it serves nicely as a stand if you want to use your phone hands-free. You can also prop your phone in landscape to watch a movie. Testing with a Pixel 4, Galaxy S10, and an iPhone X, even with a fairly thick case on, the charger did the job; Bezalel suggests cases up to 5mm thick will present no problem.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 6.12” x 3.25” x 2.75” Weight 221g (7.8oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Fuse Chicken Gravity Touch

Bamboo gives this wireless charging pad a warm, inviting look and it’s paired with a durable aluminum base. It’s lightweight, so there are four rubber feet on the bottom to help prevent it from slipping or sliding on your desktop or nightstand. It has a relatively subtle blue LED next to the Micro USB port which lights up when a phone is on the pad and charging. It’s capable of delivering up to 10W, which is enough to charge most phones at top wireless charging speed. You get a white, 1-meter Micro USB to USB-A cable in the box, but no wall adapter.

Since this pad is phone shaped — about the size of an iPhone 11 Pro or Pixel 4 — it’s easy to place your phone on and there’s no fiddling to find the sweet spot. Because of the positioning of the light at the top, which is likely to face away from you and towards wherever you plug in, and the blue color, it should be okay for the nightstand. It works best with a phone in a case because there’s nothing soft to provide grip or protection on the top. If you have a glass-backed phone and prefer to go without a case, this isn’t the right pad for you, but Fuse Chicken also sells a leather version of the Gravity Touch for an extra $5.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 6.3” x 3.9” x 0.8” Weight 158g (5.6oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

TwelveSouth HiRise Wireless

This looks like a standard wireless charging stand at first glance, but the central portion can actually pop out to give you a portable wireless charger that you can take away with you. The stand is weighted to prevent it from sliding around and it’s covered in black leather with a shiny, chrome-style finish around the frame. To power it, you plug in the supplied, 1.5-meter, USB-C to USB-A cable, and there’s a groove in the stand to keep it in place. Sadly, considering the price, there’s no wall adapter included here, so you’ll need to make sure you use one capable of supplying the maximum 10W rating to charge your phone at top speed.

The pop-out disk is also leather-covered and it’s a smart idea for travelers. The charger has no trouble with most cases and we tested it with a Galaxy S10, a Pixel 3, and an iPhone X. It doesn’t quite hit top potential speed for the latest Samsung phones, which can hit 12W, but it does the trick for most devices right now. It’s a smart design that looks good on a desk or bedside table, and we like the detachable pad, but it sometimes requires adjustment as it’s not especially firmly wedged in place. The HiRise Wireless is also quite expensive at $80.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 5” x 3.6” x 3.6” Weight 445g (15.7oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad



Samsung’s redesigned duo charger is a solid choice, especially if you have a Samsung smartwatch. The left pad is capable of fast charging at up to 12W with a Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy S10 and at the maximum allowed for other phones, while the right pad tops out at 7.5W and is designed to charge a Samsung smartwatch like the Gear S3, though it can also be used to charge wireless earbuds or another phone, as long as they support Qi charging.

There’s a silent fan inside the larger pad to help keep the temperature down. There’s also an LED indicator light, but it’s not too bright, so this could work well on the nightstand. You’ll have to use the fast charger and USB-C cable supplied if you want the fastest speeds, but you can use this charger with other Qi charging devices, including iPhones. You can get this charger in black or white. The recommended retail price is $100, but this is frequently discounted, so don’t pay full price.

Specs Power output 12W, 7.5W Standard Qi Dimensions 8” x 6” x 1.9” Weight 379g (13.4oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? Yes

Ted Baker Connected Geeve Wireless Charger

Popular designer brand Ted Baker’s latest range of iPhone accessories are beautifully made, and as you would expect, very stylish, too. Take a look at the $80 wireless charger, particularly the delectable “brushed chocolate” aluminum finish in our pictures. It’s not only on point fashion-wise, but it goes with most home decor. The top of the charger is covered in Italian suede leather, ensuring it doesn’t scratch your phone if it’s not in a case, and there is a rubber ring under the charger to keep it secure on a desk or table.

The charger supports the Qi standard and operates with the iPhone and with many compatible Android phones. We tested it with the iPhone XS Max, the Huawei P30 Pro, and the Nokia 9 PureView without any problems. It comes with a Ted Baker braided USB Type-C cable, but no wall adapter. You can see the iPhone XS Max is wrapped in a matching $55 Ted Baker case — for the ultimate in accessory coordination — which is highly protective, but doesn’t interrupt the flow of power from the wireless charger.

Specs Power output 10w Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 3.75″ x 0.5″ Weight 141g (4.9oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charging Pad

We like the style of this wireless charging pad from Moshi. It has a practical, gray fabric finish with a silicone ring in the middle that ensures your phone won’t slip off the sweet spot. Functionally, it can put out up to 10W, so it will fast charge a Samsung Galaxy S9 or an Apple iPhone X at their top speeds of 9W and 7.5W, respectively. It comes with a 3-foot, gray, plastic USB-C to USB-A cable, but sadly there’s no wall charger in the box, so you’ll need to pair it with one rated at 12W for best performance.

Although small and light, the bottom of the charging pad is silicone and it grips well on most surfaces. The finish on the top is ideal if you don’t like to cover the glass back of your phone with a case, as it both pads and grips the back of your phone. It can also charge through most cases without issue. There is a small, white LED on the front, which pulses gently when charging and stays lit when your phone is fully charged. It’s not too bright compared to some others, but you might want to make sure it faces away from you if you’re placing it on your nightstand.

Specs Power output 10w Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 4″ x 4″ x 0.5″ Weight 103g (3.6oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Google Pixel Stand

The Google Pixel Stand is capable of charging smartphones that support Qi wireless charging, including the latest iPhones, at top speed, thanks to the included USB-C to USB-C cable and 18W USB PD power adapter. It’s made of polycarbonate and soft silicone with a base that grips on any surface so that it won’t slide around on the nightstand. The white finish is unobtrusive, so it should blend into any environment. You can prop your phone up on this stand in landscape or portrait view and it will charge because there are two coils inside.

If you’re the lucky owner of a Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3 XL, then the Pixel Stand offers some tempting extra features. There’s a microprocessor inside that recognizes your Pixel phone, and you can configure the stand through your phone’s settings, ensuring it automatically goes into Do Not Disturb mode or acts as a digital photo frame when you place it on the stand. If you play music, the music controls and album art will appear on the screen (you can also use Google Assistant), and there’s a special Sunrise Alarm that uses light from your Pixel phone’s screen to wake you more gently than a traditional alarm. If you don’t have a new Pixel phone to take advantage of the special feature here, then you’re probably better off snagging something cheaper.

Specs Power output 10w Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 3.6″ x 4.1″ Weight 160g (5.6oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? Yes

Mikol Wireless Charging Pad

If you’re horrified by the prospect of an ugly plastic puck or stand cramping your home’s style, then Mikol’s marble wireless charging pad could be right for you. This wireless charging pad features black, white, or green marble, with unique, contrasting vein patterns for an opulent look. The solid casing is a metal alloy. It’s capable of fast-charging most phones, but you will need to pair it with a fast wall charger as you only get a Micro USB to USB-A cable in the box.

There are four rubber feet on the bottom of the Mikol pad, which help to prevent it from sliding around, however, the marble surface is a bit slippery, so if you don’t use a case with your phone to give it some grip, then this pad isn’t recommended. The color LED which indicates when it’s charging, shines through the marble, but also out the front and we found it a bit bright for the nightstand. At the very least you’ll want to angle the light away from you. While it does boast a luxurious look, this pad is very expensive — $69 is a sale price from the normal $104.

Specs Power output 10w Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 4″ x 4″ x 0.4″ Weight 124g (4.4oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Kerf Wireless Charging Block

What could be more unobtrusive than a simple block of wood? The Kerf Wireless Charging Block blends seamlessly with any decor, finished in your choice of wood, from walnut (pictured) to maple, canarywood, padauk, and the list goes on. This charger can go up to 10W, which means it can charge your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or iPhone XS at top speed. Unusually, it has a USB-C port to plug in and it supports Qualcomm 2.0 and 3.0 fast charging, so it may be able to deliver a higher wattage in the future as standards advance.

These gorgeous hardwood blocks are made in Pittsburgh and they have a cork base to help prevent them from sliding around. There are no superfluous details here, just beautiful natural wood. The lack of an LED also makes this charger an ideal choice for the nightstand. If you just want the charging block, then it costs between $39 and $139 depending on the wood you choose. You can also choose to add a USB-C cable and power supply for an extra $20 and there’s an option for custom engraving.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 3.5” x 3.5” x 0.5” Weight 65g (2.3oz) Cable included? Optional AC adapter included? Optional

iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus

This is another versatile wireless charging pad that can output 10W or 7.5W ensuring that you get the top charging speed possible, whether you have an Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, or something else. With an unusual shape and fabric covering that comes in red, gray, or white, this is an attractive device that really stands out from the crowd. There’s an unobtrusive light in the recessed front and plenty of ventilation to keep the temperature down.

There’s a USB-C input, and we’re glad to find that iOttie includes a 4-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and a power adapter in the box. Interestingly, there’s also a USB-A port on the back that you can use for wired charging if you have another cable handy. If you charge two phones (wirelessly and wired) at the same time then the speeds will be a bit slower as the capacity is split between them, but the USB-A port can go all the way up to 12W when used alone.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions (phone size maximum) 7″ x 5″ x 4″ Weight 311g (11oz) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? Yes

Aukey Graphite 10W Wireless Fast Charger

If portability and power are your two primary considerations when choosing a wireless charging pad than Aukey may have the perfect solution. The Aukey Graphite 10W Wireless Fast Charger is one of the most portable pads on our list that packs in 10W of power. At just 3.4 x 3.4 x 0.5 inches the Aukey Graphite 10W Wireless fast charger is easy to fit into a bag or even your pocket. And since it packs 10W of charging power, it can quickly charge most Samsung Galaxy handsets or the Pixel 3 or 3 XL at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W.

In the box, you’ll find the wireless charging pad and a Micro USB charging cable along with the user manual and warranty card. On the front of the charging pad, you’ll find a small LED light to let you know when your device is charging. The top of the charger has a rubberized coating to prevent slips, while the bottom is constructed out of surprisingly heavy aluminum. You’ll also find four rubber feet on the bottom of the charger to prevent slipping and furniture scratches.

Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 0.5″ Weight Unknown Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? No

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad

Belkin’s BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad is tailor-made for on-the-go fast charging. It supports the Qi wireless standard and can deliver up to 7.5W of continuous power to any phone, tablet, or smartwatch that’s certified to support fast-charging Qi. That means top speed for Apple’s iPhone range, but not for Samsung’s latest, which can go as high as 12W. It’s strong enough to charge through cases 3mm thick, which means you don’t have to worry about ripping the case off your device every time you plop it down to charge.

Belkin didn’t cut corners on the charger’s design, either. The BoostUp’s circular charging pad may not be the smallest we’ve seen (7.5 x 1.75 x 5.5), but it detaches from the included AC adapter, making it easy to stuff into a crowded bag. Other nifty touches include an LED status indicator built into the base and a quick start guide that shows you how to orient your phone or tablet properly on the pad.

Specs Power output 7.5W Standard Qi Dimensions 7.5″ x 1.75″ x 5.5″ Weight 4.2oz (119g) Cable included? Yes AC adapter included? Yes

