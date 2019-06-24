Digital Trends
Apple

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular gets $80 price cut on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

William Hank
By
latest apple ipad 32gb amazon deal 2018

Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant’s eagerly-anticipated day-and-a-half of deals and discounts, is fast approaching. Brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, and more are all getting a piece of the Amazon deal action in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2019. Apple’s iPads continue to rule the roost when it comes to the best tablets in tech, and the 2018 iPad is probably the most pragmatic option for most tablet fans. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, score your 32GB Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + cellular) for just $379, down from $459.

Prime Day proper may still be a few weeks away, but you may not want to wait when deals like this are already here. Choosing which Apple iPad to buy can be daunting. Digital Trends declared the iPad Pro to be the best tablet ever last year, but the expensive $900+ price tag is a deal breaker for many would-be buyers. The standard Apple iPad comes at a much more manageable cost, and still includes plenty of the powerful and proficient features that Apple aficionados have come to expect from their tablets.

Weighing just one pound, with a 7.5mm thickness and 9.7-inch Retina display, the latest model of iPad is as portable as can be, and comes in three sleek color designs – silver, space gray, or gold. Apple’s A10 Fusion chip powers this iPad, with 64-bit architecture and over 3.3 billion transistors enabling unparalleled performance and speed whether you’re playing graphics-heavy games, editing 4K video, experiencing augmented reality apps, or using any number of other tasks. The iOS 12 operating system includes Group FaceTime, shareable AR experiences, and more, while the iPad lets you run multiple apps at once, with no loss in power or performance. With over 1.3 million available apps, the possibilities are endless.

The cellular version of the iPad is slightly pricier than the Wi-Fi-only model, but with Apple SIM unlocking cellular data networks in over 180 countries, it’ll be money well spent. With Wi-Fi speeds of up to 866 Mbps, and LTE speeds of 300 Mbps, your iPad can perform at top velocity in all kinds of environments, and a 10-hour battery life ensures it’ll never power down too soon. 32GB of storage is more than enough for most, but an upgrade to the 128GB model will only set you back an additional $89. To unlock its full potential, you can also choose to augment your iPad by adding a Bluetooth keyboard or an Apple pencil, though both are sold separately. Tablets may still be the “middle child” of mobile tech products, but if you’re on Team Tablet, the Apple iPad is an excellent option. Get yours now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and leave yourself one less thing to snag once that frenetic day of deals hits on July 15.

