The best cheap printers you can buy for under $100

Looking for a good, sub-$100 printer is like panning for gold: a real pain in the neck. This specific market slice is dominated by HP and Canon, followed by well-known printer manufacturers Epson and Brother. Those produced by Dell and Xerox are typically above the $100 range, thus you’re forced to use a sifting pan to find the golden nuggets produced by the Big Four. That’s where our list of the best cheap printers comes in: we sifted out all the rocks for you.

For starters, you want to choose an affordable printer with multiple connectivity options. That includes wireless connectivity so you can print from any device (or gadget) in your home. You also need a USB connection on the side, and an easy setup process so all you do is connect and print. Of course, features like Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint, and NFC-based connectivity are great benefits in a sub-$100 printer.

The following list should make finding the perfect cheap printer easy, but if it leaves you unsatisfied, consider upping your budget with one of the best inkjets you can buy. Good luck — between these two lists you’re sure to strike it rich.

HP OfficeJet 4650 ($70)

This all-in-one color printer is jam-packed with features for $70, such as two-sided printing and borderless printing, and there’s a 2.2-inch touch-enabled LCD screen to easily manage all settings and printing assignments right on the machine. Connectivity options include USB-based tethering to a PC, wired Ethernet and Wi-Fi networking, or communicating directly to the printer. This is done through Apple’s AirPrint wireless feature, or the built-in wireless access point (aka Wireless Direct).

HP claims that the OfficeJet 4650 can print in color at up to 6.8 pages per minute, and in black at up to 9.5 pages per minute. Outside the printing aspect, it includes a built-in flatbed scanner for converting printed documents and photos to digital form (TIFF, JPG, BMP, PDF, etc), make high-resolution copies, or turn physical documents into something you can edit, sign, and email. The fax component can transmit at up to four seconds per page.

The OfficeJet 4650 is backed by HP’s Instant Ink service that provides discounts on its high-yield cartridges. Given ink cartridges will be the biggest drain on your bank account, any discount will help.

Color print maximum resolution: 4,800 × 1,200 dots per inch Black print maximum resolution: 1,200 × 1,200 dots per inch Scanner maximum resolution: 1,200 × 2,400 dots per inch Copier resolution (black text): 600 × 300 dots per inch Copier resolution (color text and graphics): 600 × 300 dots per inch

Canon PIXMA MG6820 ($85)

Here’s another affordable all-in-one solution capable of printing on both sides. What you won’t find here is a fax component, which is a dying technology anyway thanks to email and the internet. In its place you’ll get a larger three-inch LCD screen to easily navigate and adjust the printer’s settings. You get a side dish of built-in filters, too, for adding special effects to your prints such as Blur Background and Soft Focus.

What’s unusual about this printer is that it doesn’t rely on one cartridge for black, and one cartridge for cyan, magenta, and yellow. Instead, Canon provides five slots for five separate ink cartridges: Pigment Black, Black (to be combined with color), Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow. That means you replace only the color that’s low, at just $13 per cartridge. You can get these cartridges in combo packs as well.

Canon’s MG6820 specifications show the printer can crank out color prints at up to 9.7 standard A4 pages per minute, and black prints at up to 15 pages per minute. The connectivity options include a USB-based tether to your PC, wireless networking, and using Canon’s app to print from a mobile device. It support Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print too.

Color print maximum resolution: 4,800 × 1,200 dots per inch Black print maximum resolution: 600 × 600 dots per inch Scanner maximum resolution: 1,200 × 2,400 dots per inch Copier resolution (black text): 600 × 600 dots per inch Copier resolution (color text and graphics): 600 × 600 dots per inch

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 ($99)

Here is Epson’s take on the all-in-one printer in the sub-$100 bracket. This model packs a 35-page auto document feeder, automatic two-sided printing, and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for navigating and changing the printer’s settings with just a finger. It includes a fax component too in case you still need that old-fashioned document transport technology.

What makes this printer stand out is its support for NFC technology. That means if your mobile device packs an NFC component (and it probably does), all you need to do is touch that device to the printer’s surface for a direct connection. Otherwise, you can print to the WF-3720 using a USB cable, through your wired/wireless network, or directly through Apple’s AirPrint or Wi-Fi Direct.

On a performance level, Epson says the printer than crank out up to 20 sheets per minute using only black, and up to 10 sheets per minute using color. Epson promises “print-shop-quality” color prints, and “laser-sharp” black text.

Color print maximum resolution: 4,800 × 2,400 dots per inch Black print maximum resolution: 4,800 × 2,400 dots per inch Scanner maximum resolution: 1,200 × 2,400 dots per inch Copier resolution (black text): N/A Copier resolution (color text and graphics): N/A

Brother MFC-J460DW ($89)

This compact printer is an all-in-one solution for your home office, covering your fax, printing, copying, and scanning needs. It includes a 1.8-inch color display to easily manage the settings, an automatic document feeder, and support for two-side printing. It promises print speeds of up to 12 pages per minute using only black, and up to six pages per minute using color.

On the connectivity front, Brother’s printer includes a USB port for a wired tether to your PC (cable not included), an Ethernet port for a wired connection to the local network, Wireless N networking, and Wi-Fi Direct for a wireless printer-to-device connection. It also supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and several other services.

With the MFC-J460DW, Brother provides a free suite of apps for your mobile devices for printing images and more from Facebook, Google Drive, Dropbox, and other cloud-based services. The printer actually includes built-in apps for adding effects to your prints, or creating editable Office documents from a scan. The fax portion relies on a 14.4K modem.

Color print maximum resolution: 6,000 × 1,200 dots per inch Black print maximum resolution: 6,000 × 1,200 dots per inch Scanner maximum resolution: 2,400 × 1,200 dots per inch Copier resolution (black text): 2,400 × 1,200 dots per inch Copier resolution (color text and graphics): 2,400 × 1,200 dots per inch

Dell E310DW ($84)

Finally, if you’re looking for a simple printer that only deals with black ink, Dell’s E310DW may be the affordable solution you need. It’s the only monochrome unit in our batch, capable of cranking out up to 27 pages per minute. There’s no built-in LCD panel for touch-based navigation, but it does pack automatic two-sided printing, and a cassette input paper tray to keep dust off your paper.

On a connectivity front, you can tether this printer to your PC using a USB cable, tether it to the network using a wired Ethernet connection, or throw it on your wireless network for cable-free printing. It’s backed by the Dell Document Hub cloud service suite for printing your files and pictures from cloud services including Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more. You can also use this suite to print files, pictures, and documents straight into these services.

This printer supports a monochrome output of up to 2,400 × 600 dots per inch. It handles Legal, A4, and custom media measuring up to 8.5 × 14 inches.

For additional printer choices above the $100 price tag, check out these buying guides: