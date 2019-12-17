Moms do so much for us that finding them the perfect gift can be challenging. If you’re in search to find a top-notch gift for your mother, grandmother, or the mother figure in your life, we’ve curated a list of gift options for you.

We’re in full holiday season so any last-minute shopping gifts will need to be ordered as soon as possible. Don’t stress about a delivery, Amazon and other major retailers will get your gifts to your door or to their door, if you’re ordering it as a gift, quickly and effortlessly. And if you’re shopping for dads or a special woman or man in your life, get all your shopping done in no time with our holiday gift guides.

Google Nest Hub Max

The Google Nest Hub Max provides home automation, voice-assistant, entertainment and more. Thanks to Google Duo, a FaceTime-like feature, it is a perfect gift for moms who love to chat and stay connected with family and friends. The previous, smaller model, the Google Nest Hub is a great affordable alternative as well.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Make your mother or grandmother’s life easier with this smart garage door opener. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network via the MyQ Smart Garage Hub. When you use the MyQ Key mobile device app with your smartphone, you can check the door’s status and either open or close it from anywhere in the world. It’s great for real-time notifications and letting delivery people drop packages in your garage.

Instant Pot Duo 60 6-Qt 7-in1 Pressure Cooker

If you have a mom who likes to throw down in the kitchen, trusted brands like Instant Pot is the perfect new device for her to use.

iRobot Roomba 614

Help keep mom’s hands less full with a robot vacuum. This Roomba 614 model is one of the best Roomba robot vacuums with the ability to lift dirt, dust, and dander from floor and carpet. It’s powerful suction and automatic self-charging function helps keep floors cleans without thinking too much about it.

10.2-inch Apple iPad

Looking for a tablet to gift? With so many tablets to choose from one of the latest 2019 models, the seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad is a great choice. Considered one of the best tablets this year, it is definitely worth the splurge.

Fitbit Versa 2

Smartwatches are a great addition to your wrist and with cool features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and other health features it’s a great gift for a mom who loves to stay connected and stay on top of her health. The Fitbit Versa 2 has always-on display mode and up to six-day battery life, making it a great affordable smartwatch.

Snooz Sound Machine

Is there a new mom in the family? Gift them the gift of sound sleep. One of our top picks for sound machines is the Snooz Sound Machine. It’s also super portable so you can pack it in a travel suitcase to cancel out outside noises wherever you stay.

Bring luxury bedding to your mom’s home with new Brooklinen sheets. Brooklinen has also expanded to carry accessories such as candles, robes, and loungewear so you can make it your one-stop-shop for all the best sleep items. Brooklinen is known for its quality bed sheets so be sure to check out its Luxe Core Sheet set to stay cozy all winter. And until December 19, Brooklinen is offering free two-day delivery on orders over $200.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper

A great memory foam mattress topper can make all the difference for your sleep and health. Give the gift of comfortable sleep this holiday season with a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper.

