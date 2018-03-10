Beefy as ever but finally refined, Jeep's new Wrangler is a brute with brains

For the first time in over a decade the Wrangler, Jeep’s iconic off-roader and spiritual descendant of the original Willys MB military vehicle, is all new. “You think about the Wrangler and what it means to Jeep – it’s the face of the brand, it’s the icon,” explained Jeep’s Scott Tallon. “You say the word “Jeep” and that’s what everyone thinks of. It’s not so often we get to launch a brand-new Wrangler.”

While there’s no shortage of capable off-road vehicles on sale today, the Wrangler is still something of an outlier in the industry. A Land Rover Discovery might be able to traverse similar terrain, but it doesn’t offer the ability to easily remove the doors, fold down the windshield, or pull back the entire roof with the press of the a button like the Wrangler’s new Sky One-Touch power top does.

Big, bolder, and more tech-laden than ever, the JL-series Wrangler is the result of Jeep’s efforts to modernize a vehicle that was originally celebrated for its simple, analog nature. Still, Jeep assures us that the Wrangler’s reputation for robustness and customization-friendly design remain intact here.

Offered in Sport, Sahara and Rubicon trims, the 2018 Wrangler is available in both two- and four-door configurations in Sport and Rubicon guise, while the upscale Sahara is a four-door-only affair. A new turbocharged and direct-injected 270-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine joins the naturally aspirated 285 hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 in the engine lineup to further improve fuel efficiency, and those power plants can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a new eight-speed automatic.

Starting at a base price of $28,190, the Wrangler’s wide range of trims, configurations, and drive trains combinations means that this Jeep’s price tag can nearly double if you check all the boxes on the order sheet. Our four-door, V6-powered, Rubicon-trimmed tester rang up $50,270 (including an $1,195 destination charge).

Interior and tech

Inside, the Wrangler’s interior design varies drastically with the trim level. While the Rubicon is all business, outfitted in durable materials with 4WD controls front and center, the Sahara model gets a plusher presentation that suggests off-road use will be a rarity. All three trim levels offer fairly hospitable quarters when on or off the pavement, with no shortage of head and legroom for front passengers, though rear passengers in two-door Wranglers will likely be a bit cramped for space.

We’ve always liked Fiat-Chrysler’s Uconnect system, and the fourth-generation version in the new Wrangler remains one of the most feature-rich infotainment offerings in the industry. Available in 7- and 8.4-inch flavors, the touchscreen system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, along with multi-touch gestures, Siri voice controls and Google voice search.

Jeep’s performance-focused Off-Road Pages give serious wheelers information on wheel articulation, transmission temperature, suspension height settings and other real-time intel you’ll want out in the dirt.

Driving experience

The Wrangler hasn’t earned its go-anywhere reputation for nothing. While notably more modern (and therefore more complex) than the JK series it replaces, the new JL generation Rubicon is an absolute beast in the dirt. Outfitted with 33-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, locking front and rear differentials, a push-button disconnecting front sway bar for more suspension articulation, and sophisticated traction and stability control systems, the Wrangler made short work of the most challenging trail elements we could throw at it.

There’s no shortage of power to get the two-ton Jeep to dance up a trail like a mountain goat.

Whether outfitted with the turbocharged four-cylinder or the larger-displacement V6, there’s no shortage of power to get the two-ton Jeep to dance up a trail like a mountain goat, thanks in part to 4.10 gear ratio equipped to our six-speed tester. While the well-mannered eight-speed automatic makes life easier both on and off-road, the more involving nature of the six-speed manual gearbox – particularly when tackling tough terrain at low speeds – is worth the extra effort in our opinion.

As tested, the Wrangler delivers EPA-rated fuel economy numbers of 17 mpg in the city, 23 mpg out on the highway, and 19 miles per gallon in mixed use.

In terms of safety features, the 2018 Wrangler is equipped with electronic roll mitigation, multi-stage front air bags and supplemental side air bags as standard, while active features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection are also available.

Warranty

The Wrangler has a 3-year, 36,000 mile basic limited warranty and a 5-year, 60,000 mile limited powertrain warranty.

How DT would configure this car

The Wrangler’s claim to fame is its off-road prowess, and nowhere is this showcased more effectively than in Rubicon guise. Outfitted with larger all-terrain rubber, taller fenders, and a chassis tuned to tackle difficult terrain, the Rubicon both looks and acts the part while remaining easy to drive on-road.

We’re also partial to the latest 8.4-inch Uconnect system and its bevy of features, so we’d spring for that as well, along with the LED lighting package. We’d probably skip the optional upgraded bumpers though – most off-roading regulars will end up swapping them out for beefier aftermarket pieces anyway.

Conclusion

While the 2018 Wrangler is a far cry from the utilitarian simplicity of the original Willys Jeep, the historical lineage is still evident today, both in the aesthetic as well as the off-road prowess on tap here. All of that capability comes at a cost though, and customers who’re liberal with the options packages will find the price tag quickly ballooning into an entirely different segment than the sub-$30K market where the base two-door Sport model plays.

Still, if the Jeep’s off-road capability and open-air modularity are high on your list of priorities for your next vehicle, the new JL-series Wrangler Rubicon remains absolutely unmatched in that regard.