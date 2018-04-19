Dominant 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel scores 30 mpg EPA highway rating

Share

Ford’s F series diesel engine hit the company’s fuel economy target. The 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel scored a 30 mpg highway EPA rating, Ford Motor Company (FMC) announced today.

The best-selling truck (or car) in the U.S. for many years running, the 2018 Ford F-150 can now claim the highest EPA-estimated highway fuel rating bragging rights for a full-sized pickup truck.

Ford revealed the 30 mpg highway target earlier this year. At the same time, FMC proudly claimed the 2018 F-150’s 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbodiesel engine in the F-150 would have bragging rights for best-in-class 250 diesel horsepower, 440 pound-feet of torque, 11,400-pound towing capacity, and 2,020 payload capacity.

The EPA estimates diesel-powered 2018 Ford F-150s with rear-wheel-drive will achieve 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined, according to Ford. Four-wheel drive diesel 2018 F-150’s have EPA-estimated ratings of 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined, according to The Car Connection.

Ford is pumped about hitting its EPA highway mileage target.

“Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing.

The 2018 F-150 with the Power Stroke V6 also scores best-in-class 11,400 pounds diesel towing power. The 2,020-pound highest diesel payload capacity is for fleet ordered F-150 XL and XLT configurations. Retail market diesel trucks have a 1,940-pound payload.

General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) aren’t sitting back while Ford adds a diesel option to its medium-duty pickups. The manufacturers of the respectively and perennial second-place and third-place best-selling Chevy Silverado and RAM pickup trucks in the U.S. announced new pickup powertrains in January.

The 2019 RAM 1500‘s carryover 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 adds eTorque, a 48-volt mild hybrid. The eTorque system will provide a small power boost, power electrical accessories, and bump up the engine’s start-stop system.

Chevy is going after the diesel market with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. The 2019 RAM and 2019 Silverado pickups have yet to be reviewed or EPA-rated.

Power for towing and payload are the strongest draws for diesel truck buyers. High fuel economy, historically the most compelling factor for diesel car owners, hasn’t been as big a pull for truck owners. Now, however, customers shopping for full-sized pickup trucks with the most grunt can seemingly have it all and add fuel-economy to their list of check-off boxes.

But diesel-powered F-150s will require extra coin.

Fans awaiting the Power Stroke V6 option for the 2018 Ford F-150 can expect to pay up to $4,000 extra for a truck with the diesel powerplant, the Car Connection reports. Dealers started taking orders in January for delivery starting in May.