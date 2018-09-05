Acura’s entry-level 2019 ILX gets the extensive makeover it sorely needs

Share

Acura’s entry-level baby, the ILX compact sedan, has been with us since 2012 as a 2013 model-year car, so the first-gen ILX is certainly overdue for its midcycle update, if not a full replacement for the second-generation. Instead of doing the latter, Acura has done the former. Say hello to the completely updated 2019 Acura ILX sedan.

Because it’s a “major refresh,” as the company touts it, the 2019 Acura ILX, like the original, is based on the ninth-generation Honda Civic. It does gain a long list of revisions, one of which is a much sleeker and far more attractive exterior design.

The original ILX was always a bit underwhelming to the eyes. But the latest model addresses this issue by incorporating many of the latest design cues inspired by the Acura Precision Concept, which are also found on more recent models including the RDX, MDX, and the TLX.

They include a much more aggressive front end that incorporates Acura’s latest “diamond-pentagon” grille and LED-matrix, seven-element jeweled headlights. What really sets the new ILX apart from the original model is the introduction of the A-Spec variant. The 2019 Acura ILX A-Spec, like other A-Spec models, benefits mainly from sportier exterior and interior appointments, such as a significantly more aggressive and distinctive exterior body kit, bespoke 18-inch wheels in a Shark Gray finish, and a trunk lid lip spoiler. On the inside, unique colors only available to the A-Spec package are offered in combination with package-only shadow-line interior trim and ultrasuede upholstery.

Previous Next 1 of 7 Acura Acura Acura Acura Acura Acura Acura

There’s also a new dashboard design and an updated and more responsive On-Demand Multi-Use Display (ODMD 2.0) dual-screen infotainment interface with the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Rounding out the standard equipment list is the latest AcuraWatch suite, bundling all the company’s available active and passive driver safety and assistance technologies as standard. You’ll find automatic forward braking with collision warning, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, and radar-guided cruise control.

Previous Next 1 of 4 Acura Acura Acura Acura

Under the hood sits the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline four-cylinder as the original model, with 201 horsepower and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Acura didn’t announce the 2019 ILX’s official pricing just yet. But the new 2019 Acura ILX will begin to hit local dealerships at the end of October.