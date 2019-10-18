Previous Next 1 of 5

Subaru hit on a winning formula with the Outback, and has successfully downsized that with the Crosstrek. Just as the Outback is a Legacy wagon with a taller ride height and plastic body cladding, the Crosstrek is an Impreza hatchback in hiking boots. The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek enters the new model year with minor updates and a slight price bump.

The 2020 Crosstrek comes in two flavors. The standard version uses a 2.0-liter boxer-four engine, making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are available, with standard all-wheel drive.

The Crosstrek Hybrid marries Subaru’s boxer engine with a Toyota-sourced hybrid system. The two power sources produce a combined 148 hp. That may be less than the non-hybrid Crosstrek, but Subaru claims the Crosstrek Hybrid is actually one second quicker from zero to 60 mph, owing to the electric motor’s instant torque. Despite the name, the Crosstrek Hybrid is actually a plug-in hybrid, with the ability to drive solely on electric power for up to 17 miles at 65 mph. However, that electric range lags behind other plug-in hybrids.

All 2020 Crosstrek models with the CVT, as well as the Crosstrek Hybrid, get Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist system as standard equipment. EyeSight uses a stereo camera mounted at the top of the windshield to enable autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert are available on higher-level models, as are steering-responsive headlights.

New for 2020 is a rear-seat reminder feature. Similar to what’s already available from Chevrolet and Nissan, it’s designed to prevent a driver from leaving kids or pets unattended in the back seat. The rest of the Crosstrek’s interior tech is largely unchanged. You still get a 6.5-inch touchscreen as standard equipment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 8.0-inch screen is optional.

Pricing for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $23,155 for a base model with the manual transmission. That’s a $250 increase in the price of the car over 2019, and a $35 increase in the mandatory destination charge. Pricing for the Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $36,155. That’s just $185 more than 2019 (including both the retail price and destination charge), but remains a significant premium over the non-hybrid Crosstrek. The 2020 Crosstrek will hit dealerships before the end of 2019.

