Digital Trends
Cars

Could the next Mazda3 boast a fuel-saving breakthrough in engine technology?

Ronan Glon
By

Mazda released an enigmatic teaser video that briefly shows two cars. The description boldly calls it the beginning of a new era. We think it’s our first look at the next-generation Mazda3 that will likely make its global debut in November at the Los Angeles auto show.

The current Mazda3 arrived in showrooms in 2013 so it’s due for a replacement. Though short, the video suggests the wait will be worth it. It looks like the next Mazda3 hatchback liberally borrows styling cues from the head-turning Kai concept Mazda introduced in Tokyo in 2017. If that is the case, it will wear a familiar-looking front end with the firm’s archetypal shield-shaped grille but its rear end will mark a dramatic departure from the norm. The slanted, almost fastback-like roofline will give the 3 a look that is both distinctive and muscular.

The 3 hatchback will be joined by a sedan model. It’s the gray car in the video above. Mazda hasn’t previewed it with a concept so it’s difficult to picture what it will look like. Expect a similarly design-led interior with a vastly improved infotainment system and a wide array of available electronic driving aids that will trickle down from bigger models like the Mazda6.

The surprises won’t end at the curvaceous sheet metal. While nothing is official yet, the next-generation Mazda3 is widely believed to inaugurate a fuel-saving breakthrough in engine technology. Mazda calls it SkyActiv-X, and it blends the technology used in a gasoline engine with that of a turbodiesel unit. Many car companies have experimented with this solution and failed; Mazda thinks it has cracked the code.

You won’t be able to tell the difference between the SkyActiv-X engine and a standard, gasoline-powered four-cylinder when you’re behind the wheel. The only thing you’ll notice is that it makes the Mazda3 quicker on its feet than before while using less fuel. It’s a win-win. We’ll have specific figures — and more details about Mazda’s next-generation 3 — in the coming weeks.

When it arrives in showrooms in 2019, the new Mazda3 will compete in the same segment as the Chevrolet Cruze, the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla, and the Volkswagen Jetta.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The fastest cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Porsche Taycan assembly line rendering
Cars

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars

A Porsche factory that currently builds the automaker's popular sports cars will soon begin churning out Taycan electric cars. In preparation, Porsche is upgrading the factory to be high tech and low emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Vanderhall Carmel
Cars

Vanderhall Carmel adds creature comforts to the basic three-wheeler formula

The Vanderhall Carmel is the fifth three-wheeler from Utah-based Vanderhall Motor Works. It takes the basic design of the Vanderhall Venice and adds a handful of creature comforts, as well as a more powerful engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Panamera GTS
Cars

Race car or daily driver? Choose either with the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche has expanded the Panamera lineup with a midrange, GTS-badged model. Part race car and part daily driver, it's the variant we've been waiting for since the current-generation Panamera arrived in 2017.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

‘Bloodhound’ rocket car needs a speedy cash injection to survive

The rocket-powered Bloodhound car has driven into difficulties, with the company behind the project needing a multi-million-dollar cash injection to save its dream of attempting a 1,000 mph land speed record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 03
Cars

Double your charging speed with Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 wireless charger

Nomad's wireless charger for the Tesla Model 3 fits the EV's charging dock exactly. If you plug both of the Nomad's into the Model 3's two front USB ports you can charge two smartphones quickly or one phone twice as fast.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Cars

Watch this 1,000-horsepower Jeep Trackhawk scorch supercars in the quarter mile

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is pretty quick out of the box, but Texas tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering never settles for stock. Its HPE1200 Trackhawk boasts over 1,000 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 BMW X7
Cars

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you’ve ever seen

The first-ever BMW X7 is the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image. Its supersized body has enough room for seven adult passengers and enough tech to impress even the most cutting-edge buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

'4WD' or 'AWD'? Which setup is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
volkswagen charging stations 2019 43900793 electric vehicle station
Cars

Google Maps now shows EV owners the way to the nearest charging station

Google Maps now lets electric-car owners find the nearest charging station with ease. It's also added data on the number and types of ports available, charging speeds, and notes on the business where the station is located.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Weird cars
Cars

Heads up, George Jetson: Terrafugia starts taking orders for its flying car

The Terrafugia Transition flying car will go on sale next year, roughly a decade after the first prototype rolled out of its hangar. Terrafugia promises improvements, including a hybrid powertrain, to make up for the long wait.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Turbinator II screenshot
Cars

At 503 mph, Turbinator II is the world’s fastest wheel-driven vehicle

The Turbinator II is a four-wheel drive streamliner powered by a 5,000-horsepower helicopter engine, and it just achieved 503.332 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. That's an unofficial record for a wheel-driven car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein