Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota's Supra sports car is back

Stephen Edelstein
By
The 2019 Detroit Auto Show is packed with new cars, but the 2020 Toyota Supra is what everyone has been waiting for. The sports car is one of Toyota’s most iconic models, thanks to a star-making turn in The Fast and the Furious. It hasn’t been sold in the United States since 1998, and went out of production globally in 2002. Ever since, car enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the Supra’s resurrection. Now the wait is finally over.

The fifth-generation 2020 Supra — code-named A90 — has looks that will put even the bright-orange fourth-generation Fast and Furious movie car to shame. The styling is cribbed from the well-received FT-1 concept, which first appeared in 2014. It’s a rare example of concept-car styling making it to production mostly undiluted. Toyota claims design elements also reference the fourth-generation Supra and the 1967 2000GT sports car, which appeared in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

It may be a reservoir for Toyota’s performance heritage, but under the skin, the 2020 Supra shares a platform with the 2019 BMW Z4. The Supra also gets the same powertrain as the top M40i version of the BMW: A 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six powering the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission (Toyota did not mention the availability of a manual).

But while the Z4 M40i boasts a claimed 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, the Supra is rated at 335 hp and 365 lb-ft. That’s still enough for zero to 60 mph in a brisk 4.1 seconds according to Toyota. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. An electronically controlled rear differential metes out power to the rear wheels, and Toyota claims a 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, which should have a positive effect on handling.

Toyota and BMW jointly developed the Supra/Z4 platform, but each automaker tuned and tweaked its version separately. For example, Toyota claims to have reinforced the rear structure based on feedback from its Gazoo Racing division. While some automakers offer a dizzying array of adjustable settings, Toyota will also keep things simple with two driving modes: Normal and sport.

The Supra will offer some convenience features, including an available 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (but not Android Auto), 12-speaker JBL audio system, and wireless phone charging. A host of driver aids will be available as well, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2020 Toyota Supra goes on sale in the U.S. this summer with two main trim levels — 3.0 and 3.0 Premium — as well as a special Launch Edition based on the 3.0 Premium. Pricing will be announced closer to the car’s launch. Hopefully, Supra fans will find the A90 to be worth the wait.

