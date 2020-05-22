  1. Cars

Elon Musk is taking the Cybertruck for a spin on Jay Leno’s Garage

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the electric vehicle manufacturer’s new Cybertruck will be making their way to Jay Leno’s Garage.

Hosted by the legendary Tonight Show host, Jay Leno’s Garage showcases his passion for cars. It released a new trailer for its next episode that reveals new information about the Cybertruck.

While Leno is behind the wheel of the Cybertruck, he asks Musk what changes will be applied to the electric pickup once it reaches production. According to Musk, the Cybertruck was still “5% too big,” which means that the proportions of the vehicle Leno was driving would be reduced by that percentage to “make it fit in a normal garage.”

Musk also reiterated that the Cybertruck will be equipped with armored glass, while the vehicle will be constructed with 30x cold-rolled stainless steel that will make it bulletproof.

In a separate trailer, Musk said that the new Tesla Roadster will come with an option for SpaceX rocket thrusters. The cold gas thrusters will use “ultra-high-pressure compressed air” instead of rocket fuel, with the main thruster hidden behind the license plate.

The Cybertruck, with a starting price of $39,000, is not expected to start production until at least late 2021, while the second-generation Roadster, with a starting price of $200,000, has been delayed from its initial 2020 release.

The next episode of Jay Leno’s Garage will roll out at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27.

