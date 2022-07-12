 Skip to main content
Want smart lights? Govee is almost as good as Hue for a fraction of the cost

Patrick Hearn
By

If you’re browsing for smart lights today, you might notice a distinct lack of offerings from Philips Hue in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. While the company is providing some tremendous discounts in the U.K., the U.S. isn’t seeing the same love. The good news? Govee has lights that compete with Hue for a fraction of the cost but offer almost all of the same features.

We’ve covered a huge number of the Govee lineup before: the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, the Govee RGB Strip Lights, the Govee Immersion Kit, and many more. There are a few hiccups; sometimes, the lights feel a bit cheap, or the outer shell can be downright ugly. The app is a little cluttered. But overall? Govee-branded lights offer a tremendous value and are a great way to outfit your home with smart lighting without breaking the bank on name brands.

Grab the Hexa Light Panels for just $130

Everyone knows about Nanoleaf, LIFX, and other aesthetic, luxury wall panels. They’re eye-catching but pricy. You can get the same result for just $130 during Prime Day with the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels. That’s a $70 saving for something that looks good and makes a statement. It’s great for decorating a game room.

Govee Hexa Glide Light Panels installed on wall behind desk.
Simon Sage / Digital Trends

The Govee LED Light bars are a Hue play alternative for just $44

The Philips Hue Play bars splash color along the wall and can be placed in either a horizontal or vertical configuration. The catch? A single one costs $90. During Prime Day, you can grab a set of two Govee LED Light Bars for just $44 total. These too can be arranged vertically or horizontally, offer more than 16 million colors, sync with your music, and more.

The Govee LED Light Bars are on sale for just $44.

Grab the Govee RGBIC Strip Lights for just $0.60 per foot

Govee’s strip lights are impressive — I should know. They’re currently decorating my upstairs loft. Right now, you can get 100 feet of strip lights for just $0.60 per foot during Prime Day. That will save you $30 total on these lights and give you plenty of length to decorate almost any space. Sure, placement can be a bit tricky — they come in two sections, so start running the strip from the center of the room — but you can set up a variety of colors, patterns, and more. You can even sync the lights to music.

Govee Strip Lights in a Home

Improve your TV experience with the Govee TV LED backlights

Have you ever wanted ambient lighting to extend from your TV and immerse you deeper into your favorite shows? The tech is more affordable today than it has been in the past, but it can still cost a pretty penny. The Govee TV LED backlights are on sale for just $70 today, down from $110. Just run the strip of LEDs around the back of your TV, connect them to the color sensor (a small camera that mounts atop your TV), and you’re good to go.

The Govee Immersion Kit enhances on-screen content.

