The Morgan EV3 is a concept no longer — production begins in 2018

Known around the world for its unique lineup of retro-flavored roadsters and coupes, England’s Morgan Motors proved it wasn’t as old-fashioned as it may initially have seemed by introducing an experimental electric version of the 3-Wheeler dubbed EV3 back in 2015. And now, that car is no longer just a concept. The EV3 is slated to go into production in 2018 thanks to a partnership with Frazer-Nash.

The EV3 is the company’s second all-electric vehicle. Powered by a small electric motor that zaps the lone rear wheel with 101 horsepower, 20 more than the gasoline-powered 3-Wheeler’s 2.0-liter V-twin engine, this surprisingly powerful tricycle promises to accelerate from zero to 62 mph takes a little over six seconds, and top speed is reached at 155 mph.

The electric motor is lighter than the V-twin, which partially helps offset the weight added by the battery pack. When all is said and done, the EV3 tips the scale at 1,212 pounds, just 55 more than the regular 3-Wheeler. It can be driven for up to 150 miles on a single charge, and topping up the pack takes four hours.

The 3-Wheeler’s V-twin engine is mounted in between the front wheels so Morgan had to redesign the entire front end. The electric model gets a wide radiator grille that helps cool the battery pack and a mysterious brown box where the engine once was. The real estate freed up by removing the V-twin also lets onlookers admire the EV3’s suspension, braking and steering components.

Front end aside, the EV3 is all but identical to the 3-Wheeler inside and out. The prototype is painted in a model-specific shade of silver with orange and black accents, and the seats are upholstered in brown diamond-quilted leather upholstery.

Thanks to Morgan’s new partnership with Frazer-Nash, the car is said to soon feature “improved architecture, increased torque, a more robust chassis, and underslung battery.” The car ought to have a range of 120 miles, and perform similarly to its gas-powered compatriots.

While you may not want to forego more traditional electric vehicles for the EV3 (it only has three wheels, after all), for folks looking for some vintage-inspired futurism, this may just be the car of 2018.

Update: The Morgan EV3 is going into production in 2018.