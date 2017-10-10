Want to drive a new Porsche every day? You can, for $2,000 a month

Why it matters to you Automakers are increasingly allowing access to their cars via subscription, but Porsche’s lineup is like no other.

Not long ago, getting behind the wheel of a new car was an arduous process. You had to go to a dealer, sift through the countless models and packages, negotiate pricing, and slog your way through a mountain of paperwork. In the past few years, though, automakers have modernized the process by placing their vehicles in easy-to-use and flexible subscription services. Porsche is the latest carmaker to jump on the bandwagon with the Porsche Passport program. In short, it’s sports cars on demand.

Porsche Passport allows drivers to enjoy up to 22 different Porsche products on a month-to-month basis. Accessed through a mobile app, the program offers frequent vehicle exchanges and unlimited mileage for a fixed fee, one that covers vehicle tax, registration, insurance, maintenance, and even detailing.

Two tiers will be available when the pilot program kicks off in Atlanta next month: Launch, which includes the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman S, Macan S, and Cayenne for $2,000 a month, and Accelerate, which includes the 911 Carrera S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and everything in the Launch tier for $3,000 a month. Both levels require a one-time activation fee of $500, and Porsche hopes to expand the service nationwide if all goes well in Atlanta.

“Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations,” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a statement. “Catering to customers’ desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy. With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips.”

Porsche is certainly one of the highest-profile automakers to offers its cars by subscription, but it’s not the first. Just weeks ago, Volvo announced Care by Volvo, a subscription service for XC40 owners that combines the entire cost of vehicle ownership into a monthly fee. It also allows XC40 drivers to rent an XC90 for short periods, get a new car every 24 months, and even share their ride with friends and family by using the Care by Volvo app as a digital key.

Whether it’s Netflix, Blue Apron, Dollar Shave Club, or Loot Crate, subscriptions are all the rage in 2017. The automotive world has clearly taken notice, and it is only a matter of time before a new Koenigsegg is just a few taps of your phone away. One can hope, right?