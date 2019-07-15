Digital Trends
Cars

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on dashboard cameras for your car

Ronan Glon
By

Investing in a dashboard camera is one of the smartest ways to modernize your car, while also staying safe on the open road — and possibly capturing something hilarious on camera. While a good dash cam can be pricey, Prime Day 2019 has great deals for your car, like feature-rich dash cam models for motorists who don’t want to spend a fortune to film their surroundings.

Not all dash cams are created equal, so Amazon has one to suit nearly every need and budget in its Prime Day deals. Dash cams are becoming increasingly popular, and they’re seldom sold at a discount. If cost has made you hesitant to pull the trigger in the past, don’t miss the top Prime Day 2019 dash cam deals, which are listed below.

Aukey dash cam

prime day dash cams aukey cam deal

Aukey’s Dash Cam is a compact unit that’s about the same size as a GoPro camera. Don’t let its size fool you, though — it packs serious hardware. Its Sony Exmore sensor records 1080p footage, and it helps the device see relatively well at night. The cam has a useful 170-degree field of view and it begins recording automatically if it detects an impact. Alternatively, you can leave it on all the time thanks to a loop function that automatically records over old footage.

The Aukey cam is powered by a supercapacitor that withstands extreme temperatures better than a conventional battery. Alternatively, you can plug it into your car’s power outlet. Either way, it’s designed to be mounted either on a car’s dashboard with a double-sided 3M pad, or directly on the windshield thanks to a suction cup that’s included with every purchase.

Aukey’s dash cam can be yours for $60 instead of $75 during Prime Day.

Aukey dual dash cam

prime day dash cams aukey dual cam

The name says it all: Aukey’s Duel Dash Cam packs many of the same features and hardware found in the original Dash Cam, but it adds a second lens that lets motorists film what’s going on behind them. Both lenses use a Sony Exmor sensor for clear, 1080p recordings. The front camera has a 170-degree angle, which is about six lanes wide, while the rear camera has a 152-degree field of view. Buyers can add location and speed data to the footage recorded by the dual dash cam by purchasing a GPS antenna, which is sold separately.

Aukey’s Dual DAsh Cam is discounted to $111 till 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16, instead of $130 outside of Prime Day.

KDLINKS R100

prime day dash cams klinks r100

The KDLINKS R100 stands out from comparable dash cams because it mounts directly to your car’s rear-view mirror. It won’t block your view like bigger, bulkier cams that attach to your windshield, and it won’t leave a nasty mark on your dashboard. It’s equipped with two cameras — the first records footage in front of the car in 1296p, and the second records what’s going on inside the car in 1080p. It’s compatible with a 128 GB memory card. These features make it ideal for motorists who drive for a ridesharing service like Lyft or Uber.

The KDLINKS R100 is 70% off from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT on Monday, July 15, only.

Rexing V1

prime day dash cams rexing v1

The Rexing V1 is one of the more low-key dash cams on the market. That means it won’t obstruct your vision when you’re driving, and it won’t draw unnecessary attention to your car when you’re parked. Though it’s small, it can record 1080p video at a 170-degree angle. The V1 kit includes a second camera that motorists can attach to their car’s rear window, and the 24-hour monitoring function helps the cam double as a security guard for your car.

You don’t need to leave it on all the time. The V1 immediately begins recording if its gravity sensor detects the car has moved. The footage recorded after the sensor sounds an alarm is saved, so it won’t be overwritten even if the SD card is full.

The Rexing V1 is 55% off from 3:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16, only.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 bmw m4 cs review fw
Product Review

BMW gives the M4 CS additional performance cred, but it comes with lots of tradeoffs

Splitting the difference between the standard M4 and the hardcore track setup of the limited-production M4 GTS, the CS brings with it a sharper look to match its sharper performance, but there are some caveats involved.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Aukey Prime Day deals
Deals

These budget-friendly Aukey gadgets are on sale for even less during Prime Day

Aukey offers a ton of great stuff ranging from wireless earbuds to LED desk lamps and a bunch of it is on sale right now for Prime Day. If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want some shiny new tech, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll
kasa spot indoor security camera amazon prime day deal kc100
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day deal on Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera, now just $35

The Kasa Spot Indoor Camera is a reliable and budget-friendly way to add extra protection to your home. For Prime Day, Amazon made it even more affordable for only $35. Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin dash cam 55 001
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on lots of items. Aside from the usual gadgets and appliances, deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops early prime day 2019 deal on ring video doorbell pro with echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops early Prime Day 2019 deal on Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot

Every day we discover at least one killer smart home deal on Amazon as we get closer to Prime Day 2019. Today's jaw-dropping Amazon bargain is smart home security bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell…
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber driver becomes unwitting getaway for gas station robber
Cars

Uber driver becomes unwitting getaway driver for a gas station robber

A rookie Uber driver unwittingly played the part of getaway driver recently for a man who robbed a gas station. The first he knew about it was when cops surrounded his home and demanded he come out with his hands up.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the history of abs brakes from airplanes to cars 1971 chrysler imperial 1
Cars

ABS brakes helped airlines make more money before they helped you stop

ABS -- a technology that prevents cars from skidding under heavy braking -- has been around since the 1950s, when it was first applied to airplanes. Chrysler and Bendix jointly get credit for developing four-wheel electronic ABS in 1971.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 lexus lc500 hero
Cars

Lexus will reinvent its design language as it electrifies its full line

Lexus plans to release an electrified version of every nameplate in its lineup by the year 2025. The term electrified is broad; it includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential charger 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens home EV chargers

Amazon cut the prices on ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) home chargers to help plug-in vehicle drivers recharge their car batteries much faster than plugging into a regular home electrical outlet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
the rev 1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit bike lane
Cars

The Rev-1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit the bike lane

Tootling into view is yet another wheel-based delivery robot, this one from U.S. startup Refraction A.I. The Rev-1 is designed for last-mile deliveries and is said to be faster and cheaper than many of its rivals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ford backed argo begins testing third generation self driving prototype ai fusion detroit
Cars

Volkswagen and Ford confirm partnership on electric cars, autonomous driving

Volkswagen and Ford have confirmed a major tech-sharing deal. It will give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which will underpin many of the German automaker's future electric cars. The Ford MEB electric car launches in 2023.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 buick enclave with sport touring package
Cars

2020 Buick Enclave three-row crossover will give you a back massage

The 2020 Buick Enclave gets a number of small updates, including massaging front seats and a new infotainment system compatible with SiriusXM's 360L streaming service. The updated Buick Enclave goes on sale later this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Cars

Fiat wants to transform the cheeky 500 city car into an urban Tesla

Fiat is finally preparing a new 500. Scheduled to make its debut in early 2020, the retro-chic city car will go electric in part to comply with looming emissions regulations.
Posted By Ronan Glon
selectable drive modes turn your car from commuter to racer driving 1
Cars

How selectable driving modes are able to turn your car from Dr Jekyll to Mr Hyde

If you don’t have unlimited cash to spend on buying a whole stable of cars to fit every need and occasion, you’re going to need your current car to fill multiple roles.
Posted By Chris Teague