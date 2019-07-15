Share

Investing in a dashboard camera is one of the smartest ways to modernize your car, while also staying safe on the open road — and possibly capturing something hilarious on camera. While a good dash cam can be pricey, Prime Day 2019 has great deals for your car, like feature-rich dash cam models for motorists who don’t want to spend a fortune to film their surroundings.

Not all dash cams are created equal, so Amazon has one to suit nearly every need and budget in its Prime Day deals. Dash cams are becoming increasingly popular, and they’re seldom sold at a discount. If cost has made you hesitant to pull the trigger in the past, don’t miss the top Prime Day 2019 dash cam deals, which are listed below.

Aukey dash cam

Aukey’s Dash Cam is a compact unit that’s about the same size as a GoPro camera. Don’t let its size fool you, though — it packs serious hardware. Its Sony Exmore sensor records 1080p footage, and it helps the device see relatively well at night. The cam has a useful 170-degree field of view and it begins recording automatically if it detects an impact. Alternatively, you can leave it on all the time thanks to a loop function that automatically records over old footage.

The Aukey cam is powered by a supercapacitor that withstands extreme temperatures better than a conventional battery. Alternatively, you can plug it into your car’s power outlet. Either way, it’s designed to be mounted either on a car’s dashboard with a double-sided 3M pad, or directly on the windshield thanks to a suction cup that’s included with every purchase.

Aukey’s dash cam can be yours for $60 instead of $75 during Prime Day.

Aukey dual dash cam

The name says it all: Aukey’s Duel Dash Cam packs many of the same features and hardware found in the original Dash Cam, but it adds a second lens that lets motorists film what’s going on behind them. Both lenses use a Sony Exmor sensor for clear, 1080p recordings. The front camera has a 170-degree angle, which is about six lanes wide, while the rear camera has a 152-degree field of view. Buyers can add location and speed data to the footage recorded by the dual dash cam by purchasing a GPS antenna, which is sold separately.

Aukey’s Dual DAsh Cam is discounted to $111 till 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16, instead of $130 outside of Prime Day.

KDLINKS R100

The KDLINKS R100 stands out from comparable dash cams because it mounts directly to your car’s rear-view mirror. It won’t block your view like bigger, bulkier cams that attach to your windshield, and it won’t leave a nasty mark on your dashboard. It’s equipped with two cameras — the first records footage in front of the car in 1296p, and the second records what’s going on inside the car in 1080p. It’s compatible with a 128 GB memory card. These features make it ideal for motorists who drive for a ridesharing service like Lyft or Uber.

The KDLINKS R100 is 70% off from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT on Monday, July 15, only.

Rexing V1

The Rexing V1 is one of the more low-key dash cams on the market. That means it won’t obstruct your vision when you’re driving, and it won’t draw unnecessary attention to your car when you’re parked. Though it’s small, it can record 1080p video at a 170-degree angle. The V1 kit includes a second camera that motorists can attach to their car’s rear window, and the 24-hour monitoring function helps the cam double as a security guard for your car.

You don’t need to leave it on all the time. The V1 immediately begins recording if its gravity sensor detects the car has moved. The footage recorded after the sensor sounds an alarm is saved, so it won’t be overwritten even if the SD card is full.

The Rexing V1 is 55% off from 3:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16, only.

