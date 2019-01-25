Digital Trends
Cars

The Tesla Model S reports for police cruiser duty in California

Ronan Glon
By
Fremont Police Tesla S

Police officers in Fremont, California, will soon catch bad guys without burning a drop of gasoline. The city is preparing to add a Tesla Model S to its fleet of police cruisers as part of a pilot program.

The process of turning a Tesla Model S into a police cruiser began in January 2018, when the Fremont Police Department purchased a used, pre-facelift 2014 85 model for $61,478 including taxes and fees to replace a 2007 Dodge Charger that was scheduled to retire. The law enforcement agency explained it didn’t choose the Model S because Tesla’s headquarters and factory are in Fremont. The Model S was the only electric car that met the department’s size, performance, driving range, and safety requirements.

It has taken Fremont police a year to turn the Model S into a cop car because the department had to work with aftermarket suppliers to develop equipment like a light bar, a push bumper, a prisoner partition, and ballistic barriers. The department pointed out customizing the Model S has cost $4,447 to date, though that figure is expected to increase during the final phase of the project. The Tesla is slightly more expensive to configure than, say, a Ford Explorer because there is no police package available from the factory. The police department expects to recoup its investment, however.

In a statement published online, it pegged the cost of keeping a Ford Explorer’s fuel tank full for five years at about $32,000. Maintenance costs (like oil changes) amount to $15,000 during the same time period. In comparison, the Model S is gasoline-free and it requires considerably less maintenance than an Explorer. Fremont police haven’t revealed how much they plans on spending on electricity and maintenance. As an added bonus, the department expects to keep the Model S for longer than a comparable gasoline-powered model, which has a service life of approximately five years.

To charge the Model S sustainably, the Fremont police spent an unspecified amount of money installing 872 kilowatts’ worth of solar panels over its carports. These channel electricity to three charging stations.

The Fremont police will deploy the Model S as part of a pilot program in the coming weeks. The department will test the car in real-world conditions to monitor its durability, range, performance, and costs. If the results are positive, it’s reasonable to assume additional electric cars will join the department’s fleet to bolster the city’s green initiatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla's Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into 'giant RC cars'
2019 ram 1500 review feat
Product Review

Cool tech and a great ride make the 2019 RAM 1500 the best light-duty pickup

The Ram isn’t the most powerful, spacious, or affordable of the light-duty, full-size pickup herd, but a modestly equipped version walks all over rivals in terms of ride quality, technology, and cabin comfort.
Posted By Miles Branman
Ebay Green Monday
Cars

Royal fans bid big money as Prince Philip ‘car crash parts’ hit eBay

A couple of days after a car crash that involved the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, debris apparently from the scene of the accident showed up on eBay. And people wanted to buy it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Vuhl 05RR
Cars

If Batman became a race car driver, he’d hit the track in the Vuhl 05RR

Mexican sports car Vuhl revealed the hardcore 05RR, a roadster that blurs the line between a track car and a street-legal car. The 05RR stands out with a design that looks right out of a video game and a 385-horsepower engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cern large hadron collider physicists discover pentaquark paritcle lhc
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN’s new particle collider tunnel

CERN plans to put the Large Hadron Collider to shame with its proposed much larger Future Circular Collider -- and Elon Musk wants to help. Because, you know, he's not busy enough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hyundai worlds first multi collision airbag system test
Cars

Hyundai has created the ‘world’s first multi-collision airbag system’

Around 30 percent of car accidents involve multiple collisions, a reality that prompted Hyundai to develop what it claims is the world's first airbag capable of deploying in a multi-impact traffic accident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lincoln Continental
Product Review

With the roomy and speedy 2019 Continental, you can take Lincoln seriously again

With the 2019 Continental, Lincoln is on a mission to rekindle ties with its glamorous past. The firm's flagship sedan is short on tech, but it's comfortable, spacious, and smooth -- just like a Lincoln should be.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Polestar gives us an early look at its Android-based infotainment system

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 gmc sierra hd boasts world class trailering tech 2500 denali
Cars

Think trucks are basic? The 2020 GMC Sierra HD can see through a trailer

GMC has released the new 2020 Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD. Both trucks are considerably more high-tech than their predecessors, and the new features mostly benefit drivers who tow on a regular basis.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Apple sheds 200 employees from its mysterious self-driving car program

Apple has dismissed 200 employees from Project Titan, its self-driving car program. Apple may never build a car, but a spokesperson for the company reaffirmed its commitment to autonomous technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Edge Titanium
Cars

Ford will build a mini pickup truck slotting below the Ranger

Ford will build a smaller pickup truck that will slot below the Ranger in the automaker's lineup. But Ford was mum on whether the new mini truck would be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
boeing flying taxi first test flight av
Emerging Tech

Boeing enters the autonomous flying taxi race with first successful test flight

Boeing has completed the first test flight for its very own vertical takeoff and landing electric air taxi. The flying demo took place this week at an airport outside of Washington DC.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking super-computer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Mercedes-Benz will let customers add navigation, digital radio, and smartphone integration to certain cars after driving off dealer's lots. It's as simple as selecting the options on a car's infotainment screen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein