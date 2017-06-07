The first teaser for Tesla’s Model Y SUV is here — and it reveals virtually nothing

Why it matters to you It may not be much of one, but this is the first look at Tesla's upcoming Model Y SUV.

Tesla plans to follow up the Model 3 with an SUV called the Model Y. Just as the Model 3 is a smaller counterpart to the Model S, the Model Y will be the little sibling to the Model X. Other than that, little has been known about Tesla’s second SUV.

Even though Tesla has now released its first teaser image of the Model Y, that’s still pretty much the case. Unveiled at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, the image depicts something vaguely the shape of a car, with no other discernible details. Expect Tesla to slowly dribble out details over the coming months in order to stoke anticipation for the Model Y.

The Model Y doesn’t appear to have any side-view mirrors, indicating that Tesla is again trying to push for cameras as an alternative. The original Model X concept had cameras instead of exterior mirrors, but Tesla couldn’t convince government regulators to make that setup legal. Eliminating mirrors would reduce aerodynamic drag, improving efficiency, but there is no indication that side-view cameras will be legalized anytime soon.

It was originally thought that the Model Y would be based on the Model 3, echoing other automakers’ practice of basing crossover SUVs on sedan platforms. But last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Model Y would be based on an entirely new platform, according to Electrek. He also said the SUV would arrive in 2019 or 2020.

Basing the Model Y on a separate platform is a risky move. Using the Model 3 platform would cut costs and increase profits, since Tesla can charge a premium for the Model Y over its sedan counterpart. Tesla needs to find a way to boost profits as it burns through cash on expensive projects like the Model 3 rollout. While the automaker’s stock prices show investors are willing to wait through more profit-less quarters, it’s unclear how long their patience will last.

At the shareholder meeting, Musk tried to justify the plan by saying that basing the Model X on the Model S platform was a mistake. He said using a sedan platform for the SUV led to unnecessary compromises, according to The Verge. Tesla has actually been criticized for making the Model X too different from the Model S, adding features like the famous “Falcon Doors” that made the SUV more complex to design and build. It also caused reliability issues.

Tesla typically shows the designs of its cars well before the start of production, so we could see the Model Y sometime in the next year or so. But first, Tesla will unveil its semi truck in September, and its electric pickup truck may also appear before the Model Y.