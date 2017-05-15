Volvos to get an Android infotainment system (but it’s not Android Auto)

Why it matters to you You may be aware of Android Auto, Google's in-car infotainment system, but soon you might see a different Android-based system in Volvo's cars.

Google is looking to get its Android offerings into as many devices as possible, and today made an announcement that should help it achieve that. The company has announced a partnership with Volvo at Google I/O 2017 that will see the two developing a new in-car infotainment system to be implemented into Volvo’s cars within the next two years.

It’s important to note that Volvo cars are not getting Android Auto — rather, they’ll eventually be getting a Volvo-specific infotainment system simply based on Android and that works with Android phones.

“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective,” said Henrik Green, Volvo’s senior vice president for research and development, in a statement.

While it’s not yet known exactly what apps will be able to run on the new operating system, Volvo promises that the large catalog of apps found on the Google Play Store, by Google, Volvo, and third-party developers, will help offer a more connected in-car experience.

The infotainment system isn’t the only product of the partnership between Google and Volvo — Volvo also announced that newer Volvo models will be getting Google Local Search, which will help users find local businesses and locations straight from their infotainment systems. Local Search will be rolling out to existing Volvo cars through an update to Volvo’s Sensus Navigation.

More details about Google and Volvo’s new infotainment system will be announced at Google I/O, and it will be interesting to see how it evolves. It also raises the question about what this means for Android Auto. It would be surprising to see Google ditch its own self-developed infotainment system, but it’s clear the company is very comfortable exploring other ways to bring its services to cars.